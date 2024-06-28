IQ Test: Can You Solve This Math Test in 20 Seconds?

Sharing is caring!

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

At first glance, this math puzzle may seem tricky, but with a solid grasp of basic arithmetic, anyone can solve it. Ready to test your skills? Let’s dive in and see if you can crack this in just 20 seconds.

Solving the Puzzle Step-by-Step

Here’s how to break it down:

First Line: An acorn plus an acorn equals 18. This means each acorn is worth 9.Calculation: 9+9=189 + 9 = 189+9=18

An acorn plus an acorn equals 18. This means each acorn is worth 9.Calculation: 9+9=189 + 9 = 189+9=18 Second Line: Half a leaf plus half a leaf equals 10. This means one half-leaf is worth 5.Calculation: 5+5=105 + 5 = 105+5=10

Half a leaf plus half a leaf equals 10. This means one half-leaf is worth 5.Calculation: 5+5=105 + 5 = 105+5=10 Third Line: An apple plus an apple equals 16. Therefore, each apple is worth 8.Calculation: 8+8=168 + 8 = 168+8=16

An apple plus an apple equals 16. Therefore, each apple is worth 8.Calculation: 8+8=168 + 8 = 168+8=16 Final Line: An acorn plus a leaf multiplied by an apple.Let’s translate the symbols into their numerical values: 9+10×89 + 10 \times 89+10×8

The Trap to Watch Out For

There’s a little trick in this final line. When dealing with both addition and multiplication, remember the order of operations: multiplication comes before addition.

So, first, you need to handle the multiplication: 10×8=8010 \times 8 = 8010×8=80

Then, add the acorn value: 80+9=8980 + 9 = 8980+9=89

The Answer

Thus, the solution to the puzzle is 89.

Taking on challenges like this not only sharpens your math skills but also helps keep your mind agile and quick. Next time you come across a seemingly tough problem, remember to break it down step-by-step. And always be on the lookout for those sneaky little tricks! Happy puzzling!

Peter, a distinguished alumnus of a prominent journalism school in New Jersey, brings a rich tapestry of insights to ‘The Signal’. With a fervent passion for news, society, art, and television, Peter exemplifies the essence of a modern journalist. His keen eye for societal trends and a deep appreciation for the arts infuse his writing with a unique perspective. Peter’s journalistic prowess is evident in his ability to weave complex narratives into engaging stories. His work is not just informative but a journey through the multifaceted world of finance and societal dynamics, reflecting his commitment to excellence in journalism. You may also like : Number Spotting Challenge: How Many Numbers Can You See? 90% Miss One!

Sharing is caring!