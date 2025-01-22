These 10 Memecoins Headed to Trump’s Crypto Wallet Are Set to Soar This November

Recently expressing his support for cryptocurrencies, analysts have turned their attention to Donald Trump’s crypto holdings. Here’s a look at the top ten memecoins currently associated with the former real estate mogul.

Is the Former US President Personally Investing in Memecoins?

According to the wallet identified by Arkham Intelligence, Donald Trump has approximately $8.2 million invested in cryptocurrencies. His portfolio includes notable assets such as Bitcoin, BNB, and Ethereum.

However, the most striking aspect of his holdings is the large presence of memecoins, either directly branded with his likeness or from other popular projects.

It’s important to clarify that these assets are not direct investments by Donald Trump. Instead, they have been sent to his wallet address by developers as part of a marketing strategy. This approach is commonly employed by various memecoin projects to attract potential investors.

By gifting tokens to Trump’s wallet, developers aim to benefit from the perceived endorsement of the former president, boosting their project’s credibility.

Furthermore, with his outspoken support for the cryptocurrency sector amid his ongoing campaign, Donald Trump is gaining favor within the crypto community—a major advantage that several memecoin developers are eager to exploit during this bull market.

The 10 Memecoins Currently in Trump’s Wallet

Below are ten memecoins that are currently associated with Donald Trump:

1. Maga (TRUMP): The Pioneering Memecoin Tied to Donald Trump

Maga is a memecoin launched in February 2023, honoring Donald Trump’s famous slogan, Make America Great Again. It has quickly become one of the most recognized memecoins associated with the current presidential candidate.

The project is marketed as a charitable initiative aimed at helping American veterans and their families. Over the year, its native cryptocurrency, TRUMP, has seen a staggering rally of over 76,000% in the markets, currently valued around $5.47.

2. I Love Puppies (PUPPIES): A Canine-Themed Memecoin Honoring Elon Musk

I Love Puppies is a memecoin inspired by Elon Musk’s affection for dogs. The project aims to unite dog lovers while supporting philanthropic initiatives.

The vision includes establishing dog shelters and aiding homeless pets across various countries, with hopes for future collaboration with Mr. Musk. The native cryptocurrency, PUPPIES, has appreciated by 145% since March.

3. Pepe (PEPE): One of the Top Memecoins

Pepe is regarded as one of the best memecoins in this bullish market cycle. Following its 2023 surge, it continues to seek new gains this year, having increased by over 1291% in just a few months.

Currently, it ranks as the third-largest memecoin by market capitalization, behind Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. According to Arkham Intelligence, Donald Trump’s wallet contains nearly 6.9 million tokens of PEPE, which continues to rise in popularity during this bull run.

4. PepeAI (PEPEAI): An Innovative Pepe Powered by AI

PepeAI parodies the original Pepe memecoin, presenting itself as a project fueled by three cutting-edge AI technologies: Pepe Scanner, Pepe Draw, and Pepe GPT.

Pepe Scanner detects vulnerabilities in smart contract codes, while Pepe Draw generates images in five seconds. Pepe GPT is powered by a modified dataset using Chat GPT-3.

Token holders can access these exciting functionalities through PepeAI’s platform.

5. Jesus Coin (JESUS): A Philanthropic Memecoin

Jesus Coin is a community-driven memecoin aimed at encouraging generosity, strengthening communities, and transforming charitable donations. It stands out as a more genuine memecoin within a decentralized ecosystem centered on faith.

The native cryptocurrency, JESUS, has increased by over 10% in value over the last 30 days, despite a recent downturn, with nearly one billion tokens being sent to Donald Trump.

6. Boomer (BOOMER): A Budding Sensation on Base

Boomer is a community-focused memecoin built on the Base network, emphasizing education through videos, articles, and guides while striving to create a robust community.

Following the departure of the original developer, project management is collectively handled by the community, with a market cap hovering around $12 million after reaching an all-time high on May 6.

7. Dogecoin (DOGE): The Most Resilient Memecoin

As the pioneer in the memecoin sector, Dogecoin boasts a well-established community that remains enthusiastic about the token. Over the past year, DOGE has gained nearly 124% in value.

Its popularity is boosted by interest from various celebrities like Elon Musk, whose previous tweets have propelled DOGE to new heights. However, the recent market is more mature, leading to more modest gains compared to past years.

8. Boe (BOE): A Rising Star in Base

Boe is a memecoin aiming to become the leading token in the Base ecosystem, offering various features like NFTs. Token holders can gain access to special events and enjoy a strong network.

The project promotes monetary freedom, buoyed by a dynamic user community with approximately 5,700 followers on X.

9. Trog (TROG): An Innovative Meme Fusion

Trog is a memecoin inspired by internet culture and Donald Trump. Represented by a Pepe meme dressed in a suit, Trog seeks to become a social movement.

10. Shib2 (SHIB2): An Underappreciated Memecoin in the Sector

Shib2 was initiated by a mysterious developer known as “Cipher” and launched with minimal marketing, only announced through a single forum post. Initially designed as a mere exchange token for Ethereum, it has grown organically through its close-knit community, which has expanded its utility through decentralized applications (dApps) and an NFT marketplace.

Source: Arkham Intelligence, CoinMarketCap

