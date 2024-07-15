15 Cats Who Completely Ignore How to Sit Like a Cat

Sharing is caring!

Our feline friends often have their own unique ways of doing things. Each one has its own personality… and the quirks that come with it.

No matter what they do, cats always do things their way. They follow their own rules, whether it’s mealtime, nap spots, or how they sit—even if it defies typical feline behavior. Here are 15 photos showing that some cats have their own unique sitting styles.

1. This white-furred cat sits elegantly on the edge of the stairs.

2. This tricolored kitty might be part kangaroo with that pose!

3. Is this cat pretending it’s sitting on a human toilet?

4. Despite its gentle gaze, you have to wonder what it’s planning while sitting like that.

5. Fresh from the groomer, this cat seems to be admiring its new look.

6. Everything matches—the fur color and the posture. This is clearly a squirrel-cat hybrid!

7. “What? Cats don’t sit like this? What a funny idea!”

8. Could this be the most comfortable way to enjoy the view?

9. Judging by its look, it’s best not to mess with this one.

10. “Don’t tell me the flowers on the couch complement my fur!”

11. “Who says I can’t sit on the back of the couch? Who made that rule?”

12. This Sphynx cat is clearly in the middle of a yoga session.

13. “Maybe I should take a bath… or just dip a paw or a toe.”

14. This is what you call the Dolce Vita of cats.

15. From that look, this cat dares anyone to criticize its posture or new haircut!

Sophie, an animal lover and passionate writer, brings her expertise to Woopets. As a freelance web writer, she works daily alongside her two dogs, cat, and three dwarf rabbits, all of whom are integral parts of her family.

You may also like : A Stunning Photograph of a Rare Snow Leopard Captured

