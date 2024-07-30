Avoid These 11 Phrases That “Make People Question Your Credibility,” Says a Public Speaking Expert

Sharing is caring!

Public speaking can be daunting for many, whether you’re a business leader or a student. The way you express yourself can significantly impact how your audience perceives you. To enhance your credibility, it’s essential to avoid certain words and phrases that can make you appear less prepared, less confident, or less credible.

Christina Helena, a public speaking expert with over a decade of experience working with leaders from companies like Google, Facebook, and LinkedIn, advises simplicity in speech. Her mantra: less is more. To build trust and respect, here are 11 phrases to avoid:

1. “I think”

Saying “I think” can make you seem hesitant and unsure of your statements. If you’ve done your research and are well-prepared, it’s crucial to present your arguments with confidence and conviction.

2. “Kind of”

Using “kind of” is vague and diminishes the impact of your message. It leaves your audience in uncertainty, weakening your statement. Phrases like “generally speaking” have a similar effect and should be avoided.

3. “In my opinion”

While it’s important to acknowledge different viewpoints, overusing “in my opinion” can make you seem unsure or reluctant to take a firm stance. Strive to state your points confidently without excessive qualifiers.

4. “I’ll try”

Saying “I’ll try” implies a lack of full commitment or confidence in completing a task. Instead, be definitive in your statements to convey assurance and dedication.

5. “I’m sorry, but”

Overusing apologies can make you appear weak or overly submissive. If you need to apologize, do so sincerely without cushioning it with “but” or other filler words.

6. “Um”

“Um” is a common filler that suggests unpreparedness or lack of confidence. Speaking clearly and confidently without such fillers enhances your credibility.

7. “Honestly”

Using “honestly” or “to be honest” can unintentionally imply that you were not being truthful before. The audience assumes you are honest, so there’s no need to reassure them unnecessarily.

8. “Does that make sense?”

Instead of asking if what you said makes sense, say something like, “I hope that makes sense.” Allow your audience some time to process, then invite questions if needed.

9. “Just”

Using “just” can undermine your message, making it seem less significant. Choose strong and precise words to convey your message with confidence.

10. “So”

Starting sentences with “so” can make you appear less prepared or confident. Aim to speak clearly and assertively without unnecessary fillers.

11. “I’m not an expert, but”

This phrase directly undermines your credibility by suggesting you lack knowledge on the subject. Instead of trying to appear modest, state your points confidently without disclaimers.

By avoiding these phrases, you can enhance your credibility and ensure your audience respects and trusts what you have to say. Public speaking is not just about the content you deliver but also how you deliver it. Confidence, clarity, and conviction are key to making a lasting impression.

Peter, a distinguished alumnus of a prominent journalism school in New Jersey, brings a rich tapestry of insights to 'The Signal'. With a fervent passion for news, society, art, and television, Peter exemplifies the essence of a modern journalist. His keen eye for societal trends and a deep appreciation for the arts infuse his writing with a unique perspective. Peter's journalistic prowess is evident in his ability to weave complex narratives into engaging stories. His work is not just informative but a journey through the multifaceted world of finance and societal dynamics, reflecting his commitment to excellence in journalism.

