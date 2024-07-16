Searching for a Home for an Injured Cat, Police Realize They Didn’t Need to Look Far

Sharing is caring!

A police officer grew fond of an injured cat that wandered into their station, leading to a heartwarming story of compassion and adoption.

In the small town of Grand-Pressigny, located about 40 kilometers south of Tours, a new and special member has joined the local police brigade. Una, a calico cat, was rescued and nursed back to health by the officers at the station, and her arrival marks a touching chapter in the lives of those who work there.

It all began on March 10, 2024, when Sergeant Karine noticed a frail and wounded calico cat wandering around the police premises. The cat appeared to have injuries to her right leg and hindquarters. Concerned for her well-being, the officers quickly set up a quiet and comfortable space for her to rest, providing her with water and food.

Their initial plan was to find a shelter for the injured feline, so they reached out to the local animal rescue organization, Association Paix Animale in Boussay. Unfortunately, the shelter was dealing with an infection outbreak in their cat area and couldn’t take in any new cats for the next three months.

Realizing that the cat, later named Una, had nowhere else to go, the officers decided to take her to the veterinary clinic in Ligueil for a thorough examination. The vet discovered that Una was about a year old and, besides her injuries, she was also suffering from a gastrointestinal issue. She was treated, operated on, and spayed all in one go.

The following day, Una returned to the police station, where she would permanently reside. “Since then, she has been living in the station under the care of Officer Alban, who has become her ‘guardian,’ and they are learning to bond with each other,” the police station shared on their Facebook page.

Officer Alban is now responsible for Una’s veterinary follow-ups, with the costs being shared among all the officers at the station. This collective effort underscores the team’s dedication and compassion, ensuring Una receives the love and care she needs.

Una’s story is a beautiful reminder of the unexpected ways in which bonds are formed and how compassion can turn a routine day into a memorable journey of kindness. The officers of Grand-Pressigny have not only given Una a safe home but have also enriched their own lives with her presence.

