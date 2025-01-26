Bitcoin’s Strategic Reserve: CZ Speaks Out on the Future of Cryptocurrency

The strategic reserve of Bitcoin continues to energize the cryptocurrency community. Among the most influential figures is Changpeng Zhao, founder and former CEO of Binance, who recently spoke out about this reserve and expressed optimism regarding its future.

Binance Founder Confident About Upcoming Bitcoin Strategic Reserve

CZ, the founder of Binance, made a statement following the appointment of Senator Cynthia Lummis to lead the Senate Subcommittee on Digital Assets. He expressed optimism regarding the Bitcoin strategic reserve, a proposal championed by Lummis since the beginning of Donald Trump’s campaign.

A U.S. strategic reserve of Bitcoin is almost confirmed. Crypto is advancing again at full speed.

In her post-nomination speech, Senator Lummis promised significant changes in government policy towards the cryptocurrency sector. This recent event has excited markets, anticipating the establishment of this reserve.

Bitcoin, having recently peaked at its all-time high, is again on the verge of reaching new heights, currently trading at $105,000, awaiting just a spark to surpass its previous record.

Congress Establishes First Subcommittee on Cryptocurrencies

According to Senator Cynthia Lummis, the new Senate subcommittee on digital assets will have several roles:

Advance legislation to promote innovation and protect users.

Terminate what is being referred to as “Operation Chokepoint 2.0.”

Establish the United States as the global capital of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

Crypto analyst Crypto Beast also expressed enthusiasm: We are going much higher.

Recent reports indicate that the strategic Bitcoin reserve is nearly a reality. Donald Trump has frequently endorsed the concept, signing relevant decrees lately.

Moreover, the shifting dynamics within the administration are likely to steer policy in favor of cryptocurrencies, notably with recent appointments at the helm of the SEC and the CFTC being very promising.

The market eagerly awaits the official announcement of a strategic reserve’s establishment, which will pave the way for similar actions globally, elevating BTC to a new dimension.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrencies are a high-risk asset class. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all your capital.

Source: Changpeng Zhao on X

