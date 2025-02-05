Can Traditional Media Stand as the Final Defense Against Fake News?

Sharing is caring!

As traditional media faces increased competition from social networks, a recent report shows that it remains the most trusted source for information among consumers. The findings from the 3rd Global MARCO Report indicate that confidence in social media platforms is faltering, raising crucial questions about how consumers discern reliable information in the digital age.

The Most Trusted Media Sources According to the French Public

In France, the survey results reveal that respondents view LinkedIn as the most reliable source of information, surpassing traditional media such as television, radio, and print.

Conversely, “X” (formerly Twitter) is regarded as the least reliable source, closely followed by other social networks such as Threads, TikTok, Twitch, Snapchat, and others.

On a global scale, the weighted average places television at the top of the reliable sources list.

“Despite the explosive growth of social media, traditional and objective journalism remains a cornerstone of credible information. For brands and organizations looking to thrive, building a strategic market presence through public relations is no longer an option – it’s a necessity for survival in such a dynamic environment. As misinformation proliferates online, traditional journalism continues to be a critical defense against fake news. Investing in public relations is not just about brand visibility; it’s about aligning with media channels that bolster your credibility and reliability,” asserts Juan Manuel Dortez, Multi-Market Director of MARCO

The Power of Information

When respondents were asked about the most trusted source of information between journalists and influencers, more than 67% expressed greater trust in journalists.

Approximately 18%, however, indicated they trust both equally.

Similar to France, other countries such as Portugal (83%), Spain (73%), and Brazil (72%) also show a preference for journalists.

In line with this trend, 75% of French respondents see journalism as an essential tool in the fight against fake news.

This conviction slightly varies by region, with support from 87% of Americans, 82% of Europeans, and 79% of Africans.

The Persuasive Power of Influencers

When evaluating the impact of influencers on purchasing decisions, 32% of French respondents reported having bought a product recommended by an influencer.

However, this trend varies across continents: Africans (56%) and Americans (53%) are more receptive to these recommendations compared to Europeans.

France (67%) ranks as the least influenced country by these promotions, closely followed by Germany (66%) and the United Kingdom (64%).

In contrast, countries like Morocco and Brazil (58%), South Africa (53%), the United States and Mexico (51%), as well as Spain (45%), are among those most influenced by influencer recommendations.

Methodology

The survey aims to explore and analyze consumer attitudes and awareness towards work culture across 11 key markets. Conducted from December 2023 to January 2024, it provides a comprehensive overview of contemporary opinions on global issues. With a diverse sample of over 7,300 participants from countries with varied cultural, economic, and technological landscapes, the studied markets include Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Morocco, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.