Top 3 RWA Cryptos to Watch for the Imminent 2025 Bull Run

The tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) sparked significant discussions last year, generating considerable excitement around this emerging trend. Experts still believe that RWA projects will capitalise on the forthcoming crypto bull run. Which cryptocurrencies should investors keep an eye on? Here’s an overview.

The Growing Enthusiasm for RWA

In 2024, RWA emerged as a hot topic, with experts predicting extraordinary potential for the tokenization of real assets on the blockchain. This interest has spurred numerous projects eager to gain visibility in this new market.

Various initiatives have surfaced with a common goal: to facilitate the virtualization of real-world assets on the blockchain. This transformation comes with numerous advantages, such as reducing storage and transportation burdens, particularly for physical assets.

More importantly, it aims to secure the system while remaining entirely digital. This shift promises easy management and access, especially in sectors like real estate. Experts estimate that this sector could be worth tens of billions of dollars, signaling a genuine financial revolution.

With a proliferation of assets linked to RWA projects, which ones should investors monitor? Which projects are currently gaining traction? We explore the top candidates.

Three RWA Cryptos to Watch for the 2025 Bull Run

Identifying promising cryptocurrencies can be challenging, especially in rapidly evolving areas like RWA. Here are three digital assets related to RWA that investors should watch closely.

Ondo Finance

Ondo Finance is a decentralized finance protocol focusing on real asset tokenization (RWA). Currently, its flagship product involves U.S. Treasury bonds (T-bills). The platform enables investors and users to generate yields on the blockchain based on real assets.

The project provides several advantages. It boasts stable returns tied to U.S. bonds, operates under strict regulatory oversight, and minimizes legal risks. As it aligns with current trends, Ondo plans to expand its product offerings within the RWA sector.

Presently, ONDO is priced at $1.43, with a market capitalization exceeding $4.5 billion. Its all-time high (ATH) reached over $2 per token in December 2024.

Chintai

Chintai offers a more diverse range of products compared to Ondo. This asset tokenization and management platform is regulated in Singapore, allowing compliant companies to issue tokenized RWAs, including real estate and carbon credits.

The platform’s regulation under Singapore law is a significant asset, while its extensive catalog of tokenized RWAs serves as a distinct strength. However, it remains less recognized than its counterparts, and its product offerings depend on the evolving regulatory landscape.

As of now, Chintai has a market cap of over $650 million, with each token priced at $0.66. The ATH was also reached recently, in December 2024, at $0.77.

Mantra

Mantra acts as a comprehensive DeFi ecosystem in its own right. The project focuses on real asset tokenization (RWA) and liquid staking, offering solutions for real estate tokenization and decentralized loans using RWAs as collateral.

With its active ecosystem encompassing DeFi, staking, and RWAs, the project prioritizes user empowerment and decentralization.

Despite its innovative approach, Mantra holds a significant market valuation, with a capitalization exceeding $5.5 billion and a token price of $5.78, close to its ATH of over $6 achieved on February 4, 2025.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrencies are a high-risk asset class. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. You may lose all your capital.

Source: CoinMarketCap

