Crypto Bargains: Which Digital Currencies Should You Grab Now?

The recent plunge in the cryptocurrency market has ignited a wave of panic among investors. However, for those with strong convictions, this downturn may represent a timely entry point ahead of a potential altcoin season. Which digital assets should investors consider purchasing during this marked down period? Here, we analyze the top 100 cryptocurrencies, focusing on those that have experienced significant losses over the last 24 hours.

Filecoin (FIL)

Filecoin has seen the most considerable drop over the past 24 hours, plummeting more than 25.5%. With this decline, FIL has virtually lost a quarter of its value from the previous day. Is this a golden investment opportunity?

The Filecoin project aims to decentralize data storage through blockchain technology. Its ecosystem involves clients, storage providers, and network miners. Essentially, clients pay to utilize storage space, and transactions are executed with the FIL token, with all activities logged on the blockchain while maintaining data confidentiality.

This innovative project remains a key player in the decentralized storage market. Other projects, such as Theta Network and NostR—a decentralized social platform—utilize Filecoin technology. Currently, the project is valued at just under $2 billion.

Arbitrum (ARB)

Arbitrum is likewise feeling the effects of this market downturn, with a 22.45% decrease in its market capitalization over the past 24 hours. This second-layer solution, built on Ethereum, is a leading layer-2 network especially focused on decentralized finance (DeFi).

The total value locked (TVL) within the Arbitrum ecosystem exceeds $2.5 billion, ranking it seventh in this metric. Many experts believe Ethereum will remain an active ecosystem during any incoming altcoin season, suggesting that layer-2 networks should also benefit from this growth.

Given its substantial losses over the past day, investing in Arbitrum may be worthwhile. However, this consideration must fit within a broader strategy that involves diversifying investments to include layer-2 solutions.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche is also facing a significant loss of over 18.5% in its value within 24 hours. This first-layer blockchain platform facilitates the creation of a genuine ecosystem of other blockchains. Avalanche functions can be viewed as a layer-0, with the blockchains it supports as layer-1.

All layer-1 blockchains built on Avalanche are natively interoperable and entirely customizable. This allows for the creation of private networks, KYC implementations, and other configurations important for institutions looking to establish chains on the platform.

At the core of these layer-1 networks is the C-Chain, which hosts Avalanche’s native ecosystem, encompassing DeFi projects, NFT ventures, and more. Currently, Avalanche’s market capitalization stands at over $10 billion. Although it is comparable on paper to projects like Cosmos or Polkadot, there are significant technological differences.

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET)

How can one discuss opportunities in the market without mentioning a cryptocurrency tied to artificial intelligence? The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance unites three projects: Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, and Ocean Protocol.

FET is central to a fully decentralized, permissionless, and open-source machine learning network. The utilized mechanisms could enhance AI learning through native collaboration between models.

Clients can access the network to optimize DeFi protocols or improve energy efficiency systems, among other applications. The project primarily targets systems reliant on large datasets, thereby harnessing the efficiency, reliability, and speed of constantly evolving AI.

Currently, FET’s market capitalization sits just below $2 billion. For those interested in AI tokens, a project aimed at blending artificial intelligence with the meme phenomenon is Mind of Pepe, which is currently in its presale phase and enjoying substantial success.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrencies pose a high-risk asset class. This article is intended for informative purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all your capital.

Source: CoinMarketCap

