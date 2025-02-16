Media, Institutions, and Enterprises: A Deepening Distrust Among the French Population

Sharing is caring!

The latest edition of the Edelman Trust Barometer for 2025 reveals an unprecedented level of distrust towards institutions, companies, and economic leaders, fueled by a profound resentment among citizens. The report indicates that a significant 70% of French individuals believe that government officials intentionally deceive the public, while distrust towards journalists stands at 73%, and 67% towards corporate leaders. This rising resentment has evolved from mere skepticism to a more active form of dissent, with 35% of the French population now considering violence a legitimate means to promote change.

A Growing Perception of Economic Injustice

The sense of economic injustice is deepening the rift between citizens and institutions. According to the report, 69% of French citizens feel that institutions only serve the elite, leading to a widespread sentiment of exclusion from major economic decisions and public debate. This belief is compounded by the view that the wealthiest individuals do not pay their fair share of taxes, a viewpoint held by 70% of the respondents. This frustration contributes to a generalized climate of distrust and a deep rejection of the current system.

“This resentment is manifested through growing frustration towards economic policies perceived to benefit a minority while failing to improve the living conditions of the majority. The feeling of being overlooked intensifies distrust towards political and economic leaders. In this context, calls for fairer taxation and resource redistribution are becoming more pronounced. The role of companies in addressing issues like purchasing power and climate change is being scrutinized more than ever, and citizens expect concrete actions regarding corporate social responsibility.” Anne-Cécile Thomann, Co-CEO of Edelman France

Are Companies the Last Bastion of Trust?

Despite the prevailing skepticism, 56% of the French population expresses some level of trust in companies, a figure that starkly contrasts with the 37% trust in institutions and 45% in the media. Maintaining this trust is contingent upon taking tangible actions. However, this trust is threatened as 49% of employees fear job automation and lack of training to cope with these changes, further fuelling distrust towards economic and technological elites.

“We are witnessing not just passive distrust but an active defiance. Seventy percent of the French population believes that the government is deliberately misleading them, a 15-point increase in just four years. There is a growing divide between those who trust the system and those who completely reject it. This barometer highlights the urgency for companies to step out of their bubble, listen to social realities, and take concrete steps to restore collective trust.” Pierre Chandon, Professor at INSEAD and member of the Edelman Trust Institute

Record Pessimism and the Impact of Information Fragmentation

France currently holds the title for the most pessimistic nation regarding the future, with only 9% believing that the next generation will fare better than their own. In stark contrast, 30% of Americans and 69% of Chinese respondents maintain a more optimistic outlook. Furthermore, trust in journalists has declined substantially, increasing by 16 points since 2021. This decline has been exacerbated by the ultra-fragmentation of media sources and the rise of algorithms, which confine individuals to informational bubbles and intensify social polarization.

Institutions Confronting the Resentment Challenge

While companies remain the most trusted organizations among the French, citizens have specific expectations from each type of organization to win their trust:

NGOs garner the highest level of trust among those with strong feelings of resentment.

The government must demonstrate its competence by achieving concrete results.

The media must focus on enhancing information quality rather than succumbing to clickbait pressure.

Ultimately, individuals are more likely to trust local figures over national institutions, posing a significant challenge for larger organizations.