Meet Finn, the Giant Cat Who Grew to the Size of a 9-Year-Old Child

In the charming city of San Carlos, California, a gentle giant named Finn turns heads wherever he goes. This isn’t just any ordinary feline; Finn is a Maine Coon, a breed celebrated for its substantial size. His owner, Natalie Bowman, often shares the sidewalk with him, leading to quite the spectacle.

A Cat of Unusual Proportions

Weighing in at an impressive length of 1.3 meters, Finn matches the average height of a 9-year-old child, making him a local celebrity of sorts. His daily walks are far from ordinary, as onlookers often pause, puzzled at first, mistaking the massive cat for a dog. Natalie recounts numerous encounters with passersby who are stunned to discover that the ‘dog’ they see from afar is actually a cat. Their reactions are a delightful mix of surprise and admiration.

Natalie brought Finn home as a tiny kitten, just 3.5 months old, back in 2017. From his kitten days to his current colossal form, Finn’s growth has been nothing short of remarkable. Despite his size, he remains a lap cat at heart, with a personality that endears him even more to those he meets.

A Gentle and Affectionate Companion

Finn’s size is matched by his gentle nature and loving temperament. Described by Natalie as “docile, curious, and very loving,” Finn embodies the quintessential Maine Coon traits of affability and sociability. His presence in Natalie’s life is a constant source of joy, especially given his penchant for cuddles and his somewhat clingy demeanor, which Natalie lovingly manages by occasionally bringing him to her workplace.

Feeding Finn is no small task either. He consumes three to four meals daily, with his monthly feeding costs running about $150. His striking orange coat and impressive stature often lead first-time visitors to Natalie’s home to compare him to more ferocious felines like lynxes, yet in reality, Finn is anything but wild.

Conclusion

Finn’s extraordinary size and lovable nature make him more than just a pet; he’s a testament to the unique charm of Maine Coons and the profound bonds they can form with their humans. To those who meet him, Finn is a wonderful reminder of the unexpected wonders life can bring, showcasing that sometimes, the most remarkable gifts truly come in the largest packages.

