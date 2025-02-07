Éric Trump Backs Bitcoin as Wall Street Pepe Surpasses $70M in ICO Milestone

In a remarkable show of investor confidence, the presale of Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) has soared past $70 million. With just nine days remaining until the close of this presale, buyers are racing to secure their tokens as speculation rises that the funding campaign may conclude ahead of schedule.

Wall Street Pepe Hits $70 Million Milestone

The presale initiative for Wall Street Pepe has captured significant attention in the cryptocurrency community. With its current fundraising total exceeding $70 million, the project is witnessing an influx of interest that suggests a fervent appetite for participation among investors. The limited time frame—only nine days left—has led many to speculate whether demand will push the campaign to its conclusion quicker than anticipated.

Implications for Investors

As the presale approaches its deadline, potential investors are urged to consider the benefits of acquiring $WEPE tokens before the opportunity closes. The fast-paced nature of cryptocurrency fundraising can lead to sudden changes in availability, making it essential for interested parties to act promptly. Furthermore, the excitement surrounding Wall Street Pepe is exacerbated by notable endorsements within the crypto space, including backing from prominent figures like Eric Trump, who has publicly supported Bitcoin, aligning himself with the digital currency’s growing acceptance among mainstream investors.

