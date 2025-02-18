New Meme Coin Soars 58% at Launch – Could It Be the Next 10x Frog Coin?

New Meme Coin Soars 58% at Launch – Could It Be the Next 10x Frog Coin?

Sharing is caring!

Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE), the new meme coin, officially launched today at 14:00 UTC. Following a successful listing on a trading platform, it has registered an impressive gain of 58%.

Launch Results

Wall Street Pepe is targeting large whales that manipulate cryptocurrency prices for their benefit. The project aims to level the playing field for smaller investors by fostering a strong community and rewarding $WEPE token holders with high returns.

On its official listing, Wall Street Pepe debuted at a price of $0.0002168. Within minutes, its value soared, reaching $0.0003445 on the open market. Early investors, particularly those who participated in the presale on Ethereum’s blockchain, have already capitalized on significant profits, with market capitalization surpassing $60 million.

Several other frog-themed tokens have seen similar price movements, with early profits prompting traders to seize new buying opportunities. Ethereum has also increased by 4.5% in the last 24 hours, which may further benefit $WEPE as it positions itself as an ERC20 token.

In further developments, meme coins have gained traction with the overall sector seeing a 1.42% increase, raising the market value to $72.2 billion. Accordingly, $WEPE has established a solid foundation for ongoing appreciation.

Despite a slight dip below the initial presale price of $0.000202, a buyer seized the opportunity to acquire 365,398 $WEPE tokens. Additional buyers followed suit, leading to a rally in token prices just an hour after launch.

You may also like :  Wall Street Pepe Surpasses $54 Million in ICO Funding as Official Trump Outranks PEPE

Next Steps for Investors

For those who purchased $WEPE tokens during the presale but have yet to claim them, it’s time to visit the Wall Street Pepe website or the Best Wallet app. Don’t forget, if you’ve staked your tokens, they can be withdrawn in seven days starting today. Investors are encouraged to follow Wall Street Pepe’s social media channels on X and Telegram to stay updated on the next $WEPE listing.

Additionally, Best Wallet offers a feature for discovering upcoming tokens that can give insights into potential successful memes. If you haven’t downloaded the app yet, it’s available on Google Play and App Store.

Conclusion

Given the current momentum of Wall Street Pepe, interested investors should consider taking action now as the meme coin landscape shifts rapidly.

Cryptocurrency investments pose significant risks.

Source: Wall Street Pepe

Disclaimer: This article does not constitute financial advice. The information provided should not be used as the basis for making financial decisions. Cryptocurrency investments carry risks and can result in substantial losses. Only invest what you can afford to lose, and do your own research before making any investment decisions.

Sharing is caring!

Articles relatifs:

Leave a Comment

The Signal Newpaper

Discover the prime times for market entry, essential trends in business and finance, alongside expert societal insights at The Signal. At the heart of The Signal is a team of dedicated professionals sharing their in-depth analyses, groundbreaking discoveries, savvy investment tips, and informed societal commentary. Embark on this journey with us and transform every business move into an extraordinary achievement!

Learn more about who we are on our 'About Us' page.

Contact us

Our Files

People (4) Personnal finance (13)

Follow Us

Google News

© tcnjsignal.net 2025

Legal Notice