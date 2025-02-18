New Meme Coin Soars 58% at Launch – Could It Be the Next 10x Frog Coin?

Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE), the new meme coin, officially launched today at 14:00 UTC. Following a successful listing on a trading platform, it has registered an impressive gain of 58%.

Launch Results

Wall Street Pepe is targeting large whales that manipulate cryptocurrency prices for their benefit. The project aims to level the playing field for smaller investors by fostering a strong community and rewarding $WEPE token holders with high returns.

On its official listing, Wall Street Pepe debuted at a price of $0.0002168. Within minutes, its value soared, reaching $0.0003445 on the open market. Early investors, particularly those who participated in the presale on Ethereum’s blockchain, have already capitalized on significant profits, with market capitalization surpassing $60 million.

Claim is live. Stand tall Wepe army. Staked tokens are locked for 7 days. Ignore scams, links and messages, only trust the official Wepe page. https://t.co/ZDBhKay9ss 🐸⚔️ — Wall Street Pepe (@WEPEToken) February 17, 2025

Several other frog-themed tokens have seen similar price movements, with early profits prompting traders to seize new buying opportunities. Ethereum has also increased by 4.5% in the last 24 hours, which may further benefit $WEPE as it positions itself as an ERC20 token.

Market Trends

In further developments, meme coins have gained traction with the overall sector seeing a 1.42% increase, raising the market value to $72.2 billion. Accordingly, $WEPE has established a solid foundation for ongoing appreciation.

Despite a slight dip below the initial presale price of $0.000202, a buyer seized the opportunity to acquire 365,398 $WEPE tokens. Additional buyers followed suit, leading to a rally in token prices just an hour after launch.

Next Steps for Investors

For those who purchased $WEPE tokens during the presale but have yet to claim them, it’s time to visit the Wall Street Pepe website or the Best Wallet app. Don’t forget, if you’ve staked your tokens, they can be withdrawn in seven days starting today. Investors are encouraged to follow Wall Street Pepe’s social media channels on X and Telegram to stay updated on the next $WEPE listing.

Additionally, Best Wallet offers a feature for discovering upcoming tokens that can give insights into potential successful memes. If you haven’t downloaded the app yet, it’s available on Google Play and App Store.

Conclusion

Given the current momentum of Wall Street Pepe, interested investors should consider taking action now as the meme coin landscape shifts rapidly.

Cryptocurrency investments pose significant risks.

Source: Wall Street Pepe

Disclaimer: This article does not constitute financial advice. The information provided should not be used as the basis for making financial decisions. Cryptocurrency investments carry risks and can result in substantial losses. Only invest what you can afford to lose, and do your own research before making any investment decisions.