This IQ test is baffling everyone : how many holes are in this T-shirt ? 9 out of 10 get it wrong

Think you have sharp observation skills and a logical mind? This seemingly simple IQ puzzle is taking the internet by storm, leaving thousands scratching their heads. At first glance, it looks easy, but most people get it wrong—even when they’re absolutely convinced they have the right answer.

Ready to put your brain to the test? Let’s dive in!

The Challenge: Count the Holes in the T-Shirt

Here’s how it works : You’ll see a plain T-shirt with a couple of rips in the fabric. Your task ? Figure out how many holes are in the shirt.

Sounds simple, right? Well, not so fast. Millions of people have debated this puzzle, with answers ranging from two to six or more. The trick is that almost everyone overlooks something important—which is why so many people get it wrong.

The Correct Answer: Did You Get It Right?

Drumroll, please… The correct answer is eight. Here’s how it breaks down:

The Obvious Holes

The T-shirt has two large holes in the front , which are the first ones most people count.

, which are the first ones most people count. Since you can see through them to the background, that means there must be matching holes in the back—bringing the total to four.

The Overlooked Openings

Now, here’s where it gets tricky. A T-shirt already has holes built into it—and those count too!

Two sleeve holes

One neck hole

One bottom hem opening

Add these to the four torn holes, and you get a final total of eight.

Did you get it right? If so, congratulations! You have a keen eye for detail and a logical approach to problem-solving. If you didn’t—don’t worry, you’re in good company. Most people miss this puzzle because they don’t think about the structural openings in the T-shirt itself.

Why This Puzzle Tricks So Many People ?

This brain teaser is a perfect example of how our minds can deceive us. When we focus on something obvious—like the rips in the fabric—we often overlook the bigger picture. That’s why so many people stop at four or six holes instead of considering the entire T-shirt’s design.

This puzzle is also a great test of lateral thinking. It challenges you to look beyond the surface, question assumptions, and think critically.

Challenge Your Friends!

Now that you know the answer, why not put your friends and family to the test? Send them the image and ask how many holes they see—but don’t give away the trick!

Watch as they confidently blurt out the wrong answer, only to be shocked when you reveal the real explanation. It’s a fun way to test logical thinking and spark some friendly debates.

So, how many holes did you count at first? And how did your friends do? Share this puzzle and see who figures it out! 🧠👕

Peter, a distinguished alumnus of a prominent journalism school in New Jersey, brings a rich tapestry of insights to 'The Signal'. With a fervent passion for news, society, art, and television, Peter exemplifies the essence of a modern journalist. His keen eye for societal trends and a deep appreciation for the arts infuse his writing with a unique perspective. Peter's journalistic prowess is evident in his ability to weave complex narratives into engaging stories. His work is not just informative but a journey through the multifaceted world of finance and societal dynamics, reflecting his commitment to excellence in journalism.

