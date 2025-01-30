3 Cryptocurrencies Set to Skyrocket During the Altseason

The cryptocurrency market is gradually regaining its vitality following a brief period of uncertainty. Experts suggest that this “altseason” may differ from previous ones due to the sheer number of assets available, making it essential for investors to carefully select the altcoins in which to invest. Here, we outline three cryptocurrencies positioned to benefit from the upcoming altseason.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, trailing only Bitcoin. Created by Vitalik Buterin, this blockchain project was the first to introduce smart contracts, which are essential for developing decentralized applications (DApps).

Ethereum is recognized for its comprehensive ecosystem that includes numerous platforms related to decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFTs. The total value locked (TVL) in Ethereum, representing the value of assets staked in protocols on the network, is estimated to exceed $60 billion. The project is at a crucial juncture in its history, as it seeks to implement necessary upgrades to enhance scalability and reduce costs, ultimately improving user experience.

Despite being heavily capitalized, institutions like BlackRock continue to accumulate Ethereum. As the price of ETH has yet to reach its all-time high, many experts believe it may do so in the coming months.

Solana (SOL)

Solana is the leading competitor to Ethereum, offering a network that boasts fast, low-cost transactions, attracting both developers and users alike. Technologically, Solana has introduced the Proof-Of-History (PoH) concept, which enhances scalability significantly.

Moreover, Solana stands out with its extremely active ecosystem, encompassing both memecoins and NFTs. Notably, Solana was selected by Donald Trump for launching his memecoin on the eve of his inauguration. This relationship underscores Solana’s potential for growth, as it has garnered significant attention from American investors, including Trump himself.

With these indications of support, it is clear that Solana is poised to experience a positive impact in the months ahead.

Tron (TRX)

Tron is a blockchain founded by Justin Sun, a well-known Chinese billionaire. The network continues to establish itself as an ecosystem for decentralized applications (DApps). Many experts believe that China may soon re-open to cryptocurrencies, positioning Tron as the project most likely to benefit from this shift.

Tron’s scalability and low transaction costs, however, come at the expense of decentralization, even though it remains a distributed ledger. Recently, Tron acquired BitTorrent to expand its reach and integrate a decentralized data-sharing system.

With its robust ecosystem and potential upward trajectory, especially if it gains support from China, Tron is considered a risky yet high-potential candidate. The TRX token reached its all-time high in December 2024, exceeding $0.40, but has since retraced nearly half of its value.

Warning: Cryptocurrencies are a high-risk asset class. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose your entire capital.

