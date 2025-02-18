Experts Predict Ethereum Could Soar to $5,000 Soon

Currently, Ethereum’s price remains stagnant with minimal fluctuations, leaving it challenging to predict the asset’s future direction alongside the overall market. Nevertheless, certain technical and fundamental indicators suggest potential for bullish predictions. Let’s take a closer look at the analysis.

Ethereum: A Potential Short-Term Bullish Situation

As the second most capitalized cryptocurrency, Ethereum has a significant historical standing in the crypto industry as it popularized the use of smart contracts. However, its success has led to network scalability issues.

As of this writing, ETH trades around $2,700, which is approximately 35% lower than its recent peak in November. At the same time last year, ETH was trading at similar values.

Experts believe that several catalysts are poised to drive the asset’s price higher in the coming months. One key factor is the continuous liquidity inflow into Ethereum ETFs, indicating growing and sustained interest from institutional investors.

Additionally, the amount of ETH available on centralized exchanges has decreased from 16.2 million to about 15.34 million tokens, reflecting a scarcity in the current market supply. Simply put, those acquiring ETH now tend to hold onto their assets.

Another significant aspect to consider is the changing landscape within the L1 ecosystem. Solana, Ethereum’s largest competitor until now, is currently embroiled in controversy.

Several cryptocurrencies associated with notable political figures, such as $MELANIA and $LIBRA, have been implicated in insider trading schemes, which have resulted in significant losses for tens of thousands of investors. The market reacted quickly, with trading volumes in Ethereum’s decentralized ecosystem significantly surpassing those of Solana, suggesting a potential return of investors, particularly the “degens,” to Ethereum.

Positive Technical Indicators

Beyond the fundamentals, technical indicators also provide insights. In the short term, charts indicate a potential bearish outlook based on the 50 and 200-day moving averages.

However, looking at the long term, there’s a recognizable potential rebound structure. The accumulation and distribution indicators for ETH continue to rise, suggesting that investors find current price levels attractive for continued buying.

On the weekly chart, a bullish structure known as an “ascending triangle” is evident. A breakout from this pattern may take time; however, an upcoming network update could serve as a catalyst to initiate such a movement.

Over the course of several months, a bullish breakout from this triangle could lead prices beyond $4,061. In this scenario, ETH could rally towards its all-time high of approximately $4,945, with experts speculating the market may push to claim prices above $5,000 if this scenario materializes.

Warning: Cryptocurrencies are a high-risk asset class. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all your capital.

Source: TradingView

