What we’re watching on Netflix: ‘Schitt’s Creek’

By Ian Krietzberg

Arts & Entertainment Editor

“Schitt’s Creek” recently wrapped its sixth and final season on the highest possible note, sweeping at the Emmy Awards and trending for a significant stretch of time on Netflix.

I’d been aware of the show for years, hearing lauded mention of the CBC sitcom from friends, but I never really paid any attention to the show until Netflix offered it as a suggestion. So I began another rapid-fire, quarantine-style binge, blowing through all six seasons and loving every second of it.

“Schitt’s Creek” is not your average TV show. In fact, I think it is safe to say that this show is representative of a new age of TV comedy. It exists in a league that is entirely different and elevated from classic sitcoms like “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation” and “Friends.”

Part of the reason for this is due, in large part, to the fantastic, consistent writing of the show. The sarcastic remarks and punchy one-liners remain sharp and absolutely hilarious from season one to season six, but it is in the surprising heart of the show that it truly stands out from the crowd of sitcoms.

For one, “Schitt’s Creek” showcases sexual fluidity and LGTBQ+ relationships sans trauma or abuse — these relationships and characters are not forced, and they are never treated as strange or different. They are met with unconditional acceptance: something that I don’t think any show has ever really attempted, let alone been able to truly achieve.

It’s this strong aspect of the show that makes it such a valuable watch, especially in times that are strained by division and anger between people that feel the need to belong to different sects of humanity: racial tension in America has never been higher, and the relationships between minority groups, including the LGBTQ+ community, have long been strenuous. “Schitt’s Creek” offers not only LGBTQ+ representation, but also goes further to display an ideal world — one devoid of judgment or hatred based upon someone’s sexual orientation or skin color.

Never for a moment does the show give the impression of trying to force a lesson in equality down anyone’s throat — the story simply involves LGBTQ+ characters, nothing more.

This mentality that is enforced in the writing of the show has allowed for many beautiful moments we don’t normally get to see on the screen. It breathes a breath of fresh air into the genre of ‘sitcom’ that has grown somewhat stale, except for the classics that, due to the myriad of streaming services, refuse to get old.

Beyond this vital identity of “Schitt’s Creek,” it’s consistently one of the funniest shows I have ever seen. The humor is new and different and sharp, coming not just from awkward situations but from strange, distinct characters.

Moira Rose, for instance, speaks in a strange, forced accent — Catherine O’Hara’s pronunciation of the word “baby” will never stop being hilarious. And David Rose’s (Dan Levy) daily speech is infused with a heavy level of extreme (albeit unique) sarcasm. Roland Schitt is a weird, strangely likable idiot, and Bob is amazingly oblivious to almost everything.

But beyond its sharp sense of humor, “Schitt’s Creek” is deeply personal and full of truly beautiful development.

It’s not often that adult characters in an adult show truly change. “Schitt’s Creek” offers logical and amazing transformations for each of the main characters that are satisfying and wonderful to watch. The stuck-up, bratty, ultra-rich Roses learns through living in a small town that there’s more to life than money and fame. They learn the value of friendships and the true meaning of family — a realization that is bundled in sarcasm, funny accents and attempts to get back on their feet.

“Schitt’s Creek” is really one of these rare, special shows. It feels deeply personalized and exceptionally immersive. At its core, it tells a story of the human heart and resilience, family, friendship and a gradual understanding of real life.

This show is a must-watch. It will not take more than the intro of the pilot episode to pull you into the lives of the eccentric Rose family and their new neighbors at the Rosebud Motel in Schitt’s Creek.