Golfers support Tiger Woods after car accident

By Matthew Basile
Tiger Woods was badly injured last week in a car crash in Los Angeles. Golf fans and the sports world alike were relieved to learn that his injuries were not life threatening and he was in stable condition. 

“It was terrible to hear about Tiger’s crash last week, I’ve been watching golf for a long time and Tiger has always been an inspiration to me,” said Jacob Hill, senior organizational psychology major. “I was just glad to hear that he would be OK. After losing Kobe last year our minds are trained to assume the worst.”

Tiger Woods questions his return to the professional golf tour (pixabay).

After Tuesday’s crash, Woods was no longer debating whether he would compete in the upcoming Masters Tournament — he began questioning whether he would play in any tournaments again in the future, according to Golf Channel

“I’ve always been a big tiger fan and looked up to him growing up,” said Yariel Levin, senior pitcher for the College’s baseball team. “My heart sank when I heard that news, but honestly I’m just glad he is OK.” 

This Sunday was the final round of the World Golf Championship (WGC)-Workday Championship. Golfers in this event and throughout the PGA showed their support by wearing Tiger’s signature red and black Sunday outfit, according to CBS

Players like Rory Mcilroy, Cameron Champ, Patrick Reed, Tony Finau, Jason Day and Justin Thomas were wearing Woods’ signature colors. Even Phil Michelson, a longtime rival and newfound friend to Woods, wore the colors. Professional golfer Collin Morikawa spoke about his fondness of Woods after winning the WGC event on Sunday.

“Tiger means everything to me,” Morikawa said. “Yes, he had the crash and thankfully he’s alright and hopefully he has a quick and great recovery, but I don’t think we say thank you enough. So, I want to say thank you to Tiger.”

Morikawa said that his grandfather had passed away last month, and described the pain in losing people too early without the chance to say ‘thank you’ enough.

“It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the TV and saw all the red shirts,” Woods said in a tweet. “To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.”

