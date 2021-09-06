Monday, September 6, 2021
Home Arts & Entertainment CUB members discuss first in-person event of the semester, upcoming show plans
Arts & Entertainment

CUB members discuss first in-person event of the semester, upcoming show plans

By Kristen Hunt

By Kristen Hunt
Arts & Entertainment Assistant Editor

The strict prohibition of on-campus activities last year left students at the College with nowhere to socialize or escape the burnout of online classes. With the College reopening this semester, things are looking up in the social atmosphere; something crucial to the college experience. 

The College Union Board (CUB) hosted its first in-person event of the semester — a concert featuring hip hop artist HDBeenDope. CUB members couldn’t be more excited to finally provide students with some much-needed fun to kick off the semester.

Students are curious about the future of CUB concerts after the pandemic (Liz Osekavage/ Staff Photographer).

“We have been waiting for this moment all year, and it feels fantastic to finally bring our previously-stored event ideas back into action,” said Patrick Riordan, a senior marketing major serving as CUB’s Co-Alternative Programming Chair. 

Despite the challenge of social event planning with the College’s safety restrictions, CUB members feel that in-person events are necessary for students to destress especially after last year’s socially isolating online classes.

“It honestly has been a big relief to be able to have in-person events,” said CUB Executive Director and senior communications major Wandally Vargas. “As much as we enjoyed virtual events, there is a different energy with seeing familiar and new faces at events and getting to really expose CUB to everyone.” 

Some students were equally as excited to get back into the swing of things with the first concert. 

“I’m really excited! I feel like [the concert] is something fun we can do just coming back on campus,” said Tashana Noel, a sophomore biology major. “Everyone’s nervous for class, so this could be a great way to unwind and listen to some good music.”

Sophomore public health major Emma Kenny felt similarly, stating, “I think everyone’s a little antsy to get out and have some fun, and I feel like a concert would be a great way to start that.”

Along with the exciting news, CUB also made sure to inform students of the concert’s Covid-19 guidelines. All guests had to wear masks and social distance as well as scan a QR code upon entry for contact tracing.  

“Abiding by TCNJ’s Covid protocols has been a process we are taking very seriously, ensuring all students are comfortable and safe throughout the semester,” said Riordan.

Nonetheless, some students worry about how strictly attendees will abide by these regulations for future in-person events.

“It seems a little bit stressful considering Covid cases are so high already,” said sophomore psychology major Alicia Mullen. “It depends on how seriously students take wearing their masks.”

After kicking off the semester with a hip-hop concert, CUB is preparing its usual variety of events throughout the semester. 

“Some events we are working on are our alternative shows and student soloist nights,” said Vargas. “We have our nooners that we are getting back in action, as well as some big-named live events that are also in the works.”  

Students rejoiced in the return to live entertainment on campus.

“When [HDBeenDope] came out the vibe just changed — a bunch of people just jumped on stage, me included, and it was a great time,” said sophomore biology major Holly Fischer.

The first show back on campus did not go without hiccups, but students were satisfied by the end of the night. 

“The opening band wasn’t that great. They didn’t engage with the crowd as well as HDBeenDope did, but they gave out really nice tee shirts with embroidered designs,” said sophomore accounting major Josephine Salluce.   

CUB has not disclosed whether or not the College’s highly-anticipated fall concert will be happening.

“At the moment, we are unable to disclose any information due to pending campus policies and our organization wanting to ensure the health and safety of all campus students at our larger events,” Vargas said. 

Previous article‘Candyman’ (2021) review: film sheds light on racial injustice
Next articleBack to life! Students rejoice as campus repopulates
Kristen Hunt

RELATED ARTICLES

Arts & Entertainment

‘Candyman’ (2021) review: film sheds light on racial injustice

Signal Contributor - 0
By Maia VenutiStaff Writer “Candyman” (2021) is the revival and sequel to the original film with the same title from 1992. Directed by Nia DaCosta...
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Halsey’s ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want power’ is nothing short of lyrical genius

Joey Gibbs - 0
The year is 2015. You just got back from another stressful day of your freshman year of high school, throw your backpack on the floor and escape to your bedroom sanctuary as soon as possible. You plug in your dollar store earbuds and load up YouTube, melting away into the edge and fantasy that is Halsey’s “Badlands.” 
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Pat for Now: Student musician talks debut mixtape, L.A. music industry connection, upcoming single

Chelsie Derman - 0
Mainstream music may crowd top-hit playlists and play repeatedly on the radio, but new up-and-coming artists from time to time break away from the norm, letting their creativity and originality shine. Patrick Shafer — a senior biology major who goes by the stage name Pat for Now — is a prime example. 
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

John Hettinger on ‘Atypical’ returns to Netflix for third season despite controversy
Robert porter on The scoop on Halo Farm
Case of the Month: Sigrid M. Stevenson on Grad student killed in Kendall in ’77, the unsolved story
Maria Garcia on Vaccinations rise in NJ as cases fall
Mary Unger on Letter from William Green Plantation Committee on recent controversy
Rubix Market Research on Public health expert discusses medical geography in Brown Bag
Patriot on OPINION: Unethical Senators within Trump’s impeachment trial
Paula Morrie on Students use artistic endeavors as personal outlets
Clinical Research on Foster announces tentative plan for spring ‘Flex’ semester
Clinical Research Coursews on Foster announces tentative plan for spring ‘Flex’ semester

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ABOUT US

The Signal is The College of New Jersey‘s award-winning, student-produced, weekly news organization.

Contact us: signal@tcnj.edu