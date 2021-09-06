CUB members discuss first in-person event of the semester, upcoming show plans

By Kristen Hunt

Arts & Entertainment Assistant Editor

The strict prohibition of on-campus activities last year left students at the College with nowhere to socialize or escape the burnout of online classes. With the College reopening this semester, things are looking up in the social atmosphere; something crucial to the college experience.

The College Union Board (CUB) hosted its first in-person event of the semester — a concert featuring hip hop artist HDBeenDope. CUB members couldn’t be more excited to finally provide students with some much-needed fun to kick off the semester.

“We have been waiting for this moment all year, and it feels fantastic to finally bring our previously-stored event ideas back into action,” said Patrick Riordan, a senior marketing major serving as CUB’s Co-Alternative Programming Chair.

Despite the challenge of social event planning with the College’s safety restrictions, CUB members feel that in-person events are necessary for students to destress — especially after last year’s socially isolating online classes.

“It honestly has been a big relief to be able to have in-person events,” said CUB Executive Director and senior communications major Wandally Vargas. “As much as we enjoyed virtual events, there is a different energy with seeing familiar and new faces at events and getting to really expose CUB to everyone.”

Some students were equally as excited to get back into the swing of things with the first concert.

“I’m really excited! I feel like [the concert] is something fun we can do just coming back on campus,” said Tashana Noel, a sophomore biology major. “Everyone’s nervous for class, so this could be a great way to unwind and listen to some good music.”

Sophomore public health major Emma Kenny felt similarly, stating, “I think everyone’s a little antsy to get out and have some fun, and I feel like a concert would be a great way to start that.”

Along with the exciting news, CUB also made sure to inform students of the concert’s Covid-19 guidelines. All guests had to wear masks and social distance as well as scan a QR code upon entry for contact tracing.

“Abiding by TCNJ’s Covid protocols has been a process we are taking very seriously, ensuring all students are comfortable and safe throughout the semester,” said Riordan.

Nonetheless, some students worry about how strictly attendees will abide by these regulations for future in-person events.

“It seems a little bit stressful considering Covid cases are so high already,” said sophomore psychology major Alicia Mullen. “It depends on how seriously students take wearing their masks.”

After kicking off the semester with a hip-hop concert, CUB is preparing its usual variety of events throughout the semester.

“Some events we are working on are our alternative shows and student soloist nights,” said Vargas. “We have our nooners that we are getting back in action, as well as some big-named live events that are also in the works.”

Students rejoiced in the return to live entertainment on campus.

“When [HDBeenDope] came out the vibe just changed — a bunch of people just jumped on stage, me included, and it was a great time,” said sophomore biology major Holly Fischer.

The first show back on campus did not go without hiccups, but students were satisfied by the end of the night.

“The opening band wasn’t that great. They didn’t engage with the crowd as well as HDBeenDope did, but they gave out really nice tee shirts with embroidered designs,” said sophomore accounting major Josephine Salluce.

CUB has not disclosed whether or not the College’s highly-anticipated fall concert will be happening.

“At the moment, we are unable to disclose any information due to pending campus policies and our organization wanting to ensure the health and safety of all campus students at our larger events,” Vargas said.