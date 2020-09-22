Lions’ Plate: Personalized Banana Pepper Salsa

By Debra Kate Schafer

Correspondent

Chips and salsa is a great everyday snack, as unconventional as it might sound. This isn’t replacing your favorite granola bar or that quick handful of veggie straws, but instead adding another filling snack. Salsa is more common than a snack left out at a party or an appetizer when you sit down at a Mexican restaurant. Salsa, when made at home, lets you decide how much or how little you want of the tomatoes, peppers and spices. Who wouldn’t want to delve into a snack that is not only simple and healthy, but also caters specifically to their own taste buds? This banana pepper salsa is the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.

Chips and salsa can make for a fun, healthy snack break (Flickr). Ingredients 10 banana peppers

1 jalapeño pepper

4 plum tomatoes

1 teaspoon of garlic (Minced)

1/2 of an onion

3/4 of a cup of cilantro

1 teaspoon of salt

1/2 of a teaspoon black pepper

1/4 of a cup of vinegar

1 whole lime (Juiced)

Tortilla chips (Original or black bean, to dip into your delicious salsa!) Instructions Cut your onion in half. Slice both ends of the banana peppers and the jalapeño pepper off, leaving no stem. (TIP: Remove the seeds of your jalapeño pepper if you are looking to make a more mild salsa. Leave the seeds for extra spice.) Cut your tomatoes into quarters. Take banana peppers and jalapeño pepper slices, as well as your half an onion, and put them into a blender or a food processor. Allow it to pulse 5 to 8 times. Throw the last of the additional ingredients into the blender or food processor. Pulse your blender or food processor again until the salsa is at your desired consistency. Add salt to taste. Pour combined salsa into a bowl or container, cover it and refrigerate for a night. If you don’t finish your salsa in one sitting, it’ll stay good in the fridge (covered) for up to five days!