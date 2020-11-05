Campus community grieves loss of staff member

By Madison Pena

News Editor

College President Kathryn Foster sent a campus-wide email announcing the passing of Mary Jane Wall, known as MJ, the associate supervisor in the College’s payroll office.

An alumna of the College, Wall had recently celebrated her 33rd anniversary of working on campus, and the 59-year-old was set to retire at the end of this year.

Foster’s email did not reveal the cause of death, however she mentioned that any arrangements will be shared as they become available.

Wall was described in the email as “incredibly knowledgeable, constantly smiling and always willing to help,” and it is clear she will be a missed member of the campus community.

This story will be updated as more information is available.