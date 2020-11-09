Fans listen ‘Remote’ly to new Wallows EP

By Sara Nigro

Wallows released their new EP “Remote” on Oct. 23, dropping six new tracks: “Virtual Aerobics,” “Dig What You Dug,” “Nobody Gets Me (Like You),” “Coastlines,” “Talk Like That” and “Wish Me Luck.” Prior to the completed EP, the band released two singles accompanied by music videos.

Wallows, whose members include Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters and Cole Preston, has been publicly releasing music since 2017, but it wasn’t until 2018 that they officially signed a deal with Atlantic Records. The following year they released their first album, “Nothing Matters,” which included their hit song, “Are You Bored Yet?” The hit later went on to feature the artist Clairo and become a TikTok sensation.

As an alternative rock band, their new EP breaks away from their previous work, starting with the uniqueness of their song titles. I admire their dedication to creativity and authenticity — they don’t conform to what is “popular” at the moment. They make music that they enjoy, regardless of its attractive to listeners at that point in time. It’s obvious that they spent extra time dedicated to experimenting with and perfecting their production of each song. Each track has its own unique sound and creates a different experience for the listener, while also fitting together cohesively as a singular piece of art.

“Dig What You Dug” is different and experimental in comparison to the repetitive nature of pop music. It has individualistic qualities but also reminds me of a song that would’ve been released in the early 2000s based on its stylistic elements and overall vibe. It gives the listener a nostalgic feeling while also being incredibly fun and energetic, especially when the chorus rolls around.

I found their first single, “Nobody Gets Me (Like You)” disappointing — probably from my own high expectations, but it wasn’t as catchy and engaging as I expected it to be. A few weeks later when they released their second single, “Virtual Aerobics,” I found it to have a much more enjoyable sound that can double as relaxing as well as entertaining.

After listening to the entirety of “Remote,” I was initially a bit disappointed because I’m a big fan of their previous work and didn’t identify a song (or a few) that I felt I needed to immediately add to my playlist. It was enjoyable, but from the first listen I wasn’t exceptionally impressed in comparison to their other songs.

But, after playing through the EP again, the songs completely grew on me. I realized that listening to something different from what you’re used to often makes for an uncomfortable experience, but that doesn’t mean that it’s not well-produced, entertaining art.