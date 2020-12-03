Vital Signs: Surviving finals week

By Anika Pruthi

Staff Writer

This year’s exam period is unlike any other, with exams being administered remotely due to the pandemic. Normally, we would have access to the library’s study rooms to prepare for finals. Although campus is closed, here are some tips to help you study and plan out your finals week.

Study for the style of the exam

Knowing the information for an exam isn’t enough when it comes to studying for finals. If you know that the style of your exam is multiple choice, you can target your studying around definitions and concepts. If your exam is more essay-based, be sure to focus on concepts with examples in mind. As you think about these aspects of your exam, you will be able to draft potential questions and be more prepared for your exam.

Pace yourself with breaks

Cumulative exams can be overwhelming. Try to schedule a short amount of time each day for studying. Be sure to schedule some breaks in as well! It is not beneficial to keep pushing yourself to the point of exhaustion, because it makes it harder to focus on the course material. By getting lots of sleep and breaking up the material, you will be able to make studying more enjoyable. Consider taking a break from studying with The Office of Student Involvement’s “Coloring and Conversation” event on Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. to learn ways to find joy during these stressful times and potentially win one of the three TCNJ prize packs, valued at $50 each, while coloring!

Study with classmates

While we may not be able to interact with our peers in person, you can still form Zoom study groups. Working together can be a valuable and fun way to prepare for an exam. With multiple people thinking about the material, you may be able to see a concept in a different way. You may even learn some new techniques for remembering the material. Explaining concepts to others will also help you assess your own comprehension of the material.

Know your resources

If you are having difficulty with a concept, reach out to your professor. They may be hosting review sessions where they can cover topics that you feel uneasy about. If you are writing a final paper, you can drop in anytime between 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. for The Writing Program and Tutoring Center’s “Write-In” event on Dec. 7 to meet with a tutor and go over your essay. On Dec. 7 at 1 p.m., there will be a live Instagram story from @tcnjcss with Jamal T. Johnson of TCNJ’s Center for Student Success for tips on how to finish finals strong.