Saturday, February 6, 2021
Home International The progression of Trump’s second impeachment trial
International

The progression of Trump’s second impeachment trial

By Ariel Steinsaltz

By Ariel Steinsaltz
Correspondent

On Jan. 13, Donald Trump became the first president in U.S. history to be impeached for a second time, only a week before he left office. The House voted on articles of impeachment accusing President Trump of inciting the violent insurrection on Jan. 6. A Senate trial for the former president is set to begin on Feb. 9 and if convicted, Trump could be prevented from running for future public office, according to the Washington Post

President Trump was impeached for the second time on Jan. 25 as a result of his actions when radical supporters raided the Capitol building on Jan. 6 (Envato Elements).

The articles of impeachment were delivered to the Senate on Jan. 25, and Senate leaders agreed to delay the trial for two weeks to give lawyers time to mount a defense. The delay also allowed Biden to work on trying to get his Cabinet approved by the Senate and passing a coronavirus relief package, according to the Washington Post. 

Trump struggled to find lawyers willing to take on the case. On Jan. 30, with more than a week remaining before the beginning of the impeachment trial, five attorneys quit Trump’s legal team, supposedly over a disagreement on legal strategy. 

According to CNN, Trump was insisting on focusing the case on election fraud and the fact that the election was stolen from him, rather than the case the attorneys wanted to build that impeaching a president who has already left office is unconstitutional. On Sunday, Trump announced that his defense would be led by Bruce Castor Jr. and David Schoen. Both have controversial legal histories; Schoen met with Jeffrey Epstein days before his death, and Castor in 2005 declined to prosecute Bill Cosby, according to CNN

On Tuesday, both the House impeachment managers and Trump’s new defense team filed briefs previewing their strategies for the upcoming trial, according to the Washington Post. The House brief called Trump “singularly responsible” for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and said that if provoking insurrection was not an impeachable offense, “it is hard to imagine what would be.” 

The brief by Trump’s legal team said that it was unconstitutional to hold an impeachment trial for Trump after he has already left office, and that Trump’s right to question the election was protected by the first amendment. 

Trump’s team misspelled “United States” in their briefing, earning mockery according to Newsweek

On Wednesday, hundreds of congressional staffers published an open letter to the Senate, recounting their experiences during the attack on the Capitol building and holding Trump responsible. In the letter, they begged Senators to vote to convict Trump.

“Our Constitution only works when we believe in it and defend it,” they wrote. “Either you stand with the republic or against it.” 

President Biden commented on the proceedings on Thursday, saying that neglecting to hold Trump’s impeachment trial would “make a mockery of the system,” according to CNET. However, he expressed doubt that the necessary amount of 17 Republican Senators would vote to convict the former president. 

Previous articleRussian citizens face arrest after protesting for Navalny’s liberation
Next articleRepublican Senators propose $600 billion stimulus package
Ariel Steinsaltz

RELATED ARTICLES

International

Republican Senators propose $600 billion stimulus package

Hailey Ruane - 1
By Hailey RuaneStaff Writer Biden proposed a new stimulus plan on Jan. 14 to create a third stimulus check which would allow $1.9 trillion to...
Read more
International

Russian citizens face arrest after protesting for Navalny’s liberation

Sarah Adamo - 0
By Sarah AdamoCorrespondent On Jan. 20, thousands of protesters braved temperatures 58 degrees below zero to occupy streets in Moscow and demand the release of...
Read more
International

President Biden’s plan to reduce climate change

Anika Pruthi - 0
By Anika PruthiStaff Writer President Biden plans to reach net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050 and make a large public investment toward clean energy, according to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joanna on Republican Senators propose $600 billion stimulus package
This is actual fake news on GME stock fiasco is the last straw for working class America
Isabella Lamboy on College isn’t everyone’s path, and that’s okay
James waverly on President Biden signs 17 executive orders; begins to reverse Trump directives
Neerja M on Trader Joe’s— best value for College students
plumbers near me on College responds to Rutgers suicide
24 hour plumber on Drew Brees: from shoulder surgery to Super Bowl, MVP made huge impact in NFL
M. Pedowitz on ‘Mandalorian’ Season 2 recaptures the essence of ‘Star Wars’
i need a plumber on College alumnus stakes claim in the new Fat Shack
Emmanuel Worsham on Covid-19 cases spike to new highs as fall gets in full swing

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ABOUT US

The Signal is The College of New Jersey‘s award-winning, student-produced, weekly news organization.

Contact us: signal@tcnj.edu