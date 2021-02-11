Friday, February 12, 2021
The Goose: Democrats and republicans finally agree that nobody cares about College political clubs

Hailing from the infamous page on Instagram, The Goose provides ‘the most reliable fake news at TCNJ.’

By Signal Contributor

After a close election ending with the nomination of Joe Biden, (insert tension that’s not going to set the world on fire or something) tensions increasing in America, and your dad losing a massive bet after betting against the Buccaneers during the Super Bowl, it’s safe to say that The United States of America is almost United no more. 

However, there is one thing this country (and statistics) can always agree on, and it’s that nobody actually cares about college political groups –– whether it be College Democrats, Republicans, or even YAF. At the end of the day, they all smell the same.

Disclaimer: This is obviously a satirical piece and does not reflect a real event.

