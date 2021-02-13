Some good news: Valentine’s Day

By Kristen Hunt

Staff Writer

St. Jude’s hospital is calling for you to send virtual hugs to children who need it most this Valentine’s Day

As Valentine’s Day approaches, people are growing a greater appreciation for that special someone. However, Valentine’s Day is not just a holiday for couples, as many may believe, but a time to let those around you know that they are loved. Whether it’s a best friend, brother, grandparent or anybody else, this is a holiday reminding you to express your appreciation for important people in your life — whether that is through a classic box of chocolates, a giant teddy bear or a simple “I love you.”

For children at St. Jude’s hospital in New York City, celebrating different holidays while enduring treatment — surrounded by unfamiliar faces, beeping noises and medical equipment — is a heartbreaking reality. With Covid-19 mandates restricting the presence of visitors in medical facilities, young patients living at St. Jude’s do not get the luxury of celebrating Valentine’s Day with their friends and family this year.

In an attempt to put a smile on children’s faces, St. Judes has created a way for the general public to spread the love that the world so desperately needs, free of charge.

On St. Jude’s website, the participant is met with an array of virtual cards, all inspired by former and current St. Jude’s patients. After choosing a card, the participant can type out a message, and sign their name.

After taking just a couple of minutes to spread kindness through these virtual cards, participants, including students at the College, are spreading the message on their social media stories.

Chick-Fil-A employee gave her car to a co-worker who really needed it

With the theme of spreading a little love to those who need it most this Valentine’s season, one young Chick-Fil-A employee from Wisconsin took the term generosity to a whole new level by giving away a car.

Haley Bridges and Hokule’a Taniguchi went from co-workers to best friends while working together at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Appleton, Wisconsin. Bridges, 17, drove her car to work every shift amidst the frigidly cold Wisconsin weather. Unfortunately for Taniguchi, 19, the luxury of owning a car was not a reality.

According to Fox 11 News, Taniguchi got to work by riding a bicycle everyday — having to leave her home two hours early in order to arrive on time. Her fellow co-workers, especially Bridges, admired her strength.

In a video uploaded by Fox 11 online, Bridges states, “I couldn’t do it myself, I can’t imagine how she does it.”

It wasn’t until Chick-Fil-A planned to give away a car in its annual holiday raffle that Bridges realized this was the opportunity to make a difference in Taniguchi’s life forever.

“We all put one [a raffle ticket] in and were like, if one of us gets it, it’s gonna go to her,” said Bridges.

In a crowded room of Chick-Fil-A employees, eager to find out whose name was going to be called out, a manager pulled a piece of paper out of a bag that read Bridge’s name, according to the article.

After hearing her name, Bridges knew her best friend’s treacherous journeys to work would be no more, as Taniguchi now has the ability to travel safely and happily in her new car.

As Valentine’s day approaches, people around the country are recognizing the importance of giving back to those who need it most — whether that is through a card or a car.