Biden weighs in on allegations against Gov. Cuomo

By Hailey Ruane

Staff Writer

On Feb. 24, Lindsey Boylan revealed that Andrew Cuomo had sexually harassed her, which led to multiple other women, including Cuomo’s executive assistant Alyssa McGrath, to come forward and share their stories about their own harassment experiences with the governor according to CNN.

On March 20, McGrath accused Cuomo of sexual harassment since she was hired in 2018. According to CBS News, he would comment on her looks and stare inappropriately at her body, and at one point “Cuomo kissed her on her forehead during the office Christmas party in 2019 and called her and a coworker ‘mingle mamas’ after he asked the coworker about her romantic life.”

As reported by CBS News, McGrath continued to explain what the environment around him was like, stating “He has a way of making you feel very comfortable around him, almost like you’re his friend… But then you walk away from the encounter or conversation, in your head going, ‘I can’t believe I just had that interaction with the governor of New York.”

Cuomo has denied all claims and states that he has never touched or treated anyone inappropriately, but he is currently being investigated. According to Politico, “he will cooperate with an investigation by the state attorney general. A state assembly committee is also conducting its own investigation as the first step in an impeachment process.”

Reactions from Cuomo’s colleagues in government have increased as more and more women speak up about their experiences. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand appointed a special prosecutor for the case, and according to NY1, “Five female Republican State Senators sent a letter to the Attorney General asking that she appoint a special prosecutor in this case.”

As the investigation continues, Cuomo is facing the backlash from his governing partners. As reported by The New York Post, Senator Gillibrand has announced her position on the matter “because of the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it’s clear that Gov. Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners as well as the people of New York…That’s why I believe the governor has to resign.”

Although Cuomo’s own party and fellow politicians are telling him to resign, he is refusing to resign. The New York Post states that Cuomo’s statements have included, “I won’t speculate about people’s possible motives… a lot of people allege a lot of things for a lot of reasons. I never harassed anyone. I never abused anyone. I never assaulted anyone. And I never would.”

President Biden has also spoken on the matter as well. He is in support of the investigation, as well as taking the women’s stories seriously. CNN reported that Biden thinks Cuomo should step down if the allegations are true, and that he also believes Cuomo will be prosecuted.

CNN reported that the president stated, “A woman should be presumed telling the truth and should not be scapegoated and become victimized by her coming forward.”