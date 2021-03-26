Friday, March 26, 2021
Home International Biden weighs in on allegations against Gov. Cuomo
International

Biden weighs in on allegations against Gov. Cuomo

By Hailey Ruane

By Hailey Ruane
Staff Writer

On Feb. 24, Lindsey Boylan revealed that Andrew Cuomo had sexually harassed her, which led to multiple other women, including Cuomo’s executive assistant Alyssa McGrath, to come forward and share their stories about their own harassment experiences with the governor according to CNN

Many have called for Gov. Cuomo’s resignation and President Biden has confirmed that he supports investigating the allegations against him (Envato Elements).

On March 20, McGrath accused Cuomo of sexual harassment since she was hired in 2018. According to CBS News, he would comment on her looks and stare inappropriately at her body, and at one point “Cuomo kissed her on her forehead during the office Christmas party in 2019 and called her and a coworker ‘mingle mamas’ after he asked the coworker about her romantic life.”

As reported by CBS News, McGrath continued to explain what the environment around him was like, stating “He has a way of making you feel very comfortable around him, almost like you’re his friend… But then you walk away from the encounter or conversation, in your head going, ‘I can’t believe I just had that interaction with the governor of New York.” 

Cuomo has denied all claims and states that he has never touched or treated anyone inappropriately, but he is currently being investigated. According to Politico, “he will cooperate with an investigation by the state attorney general. A state assembly committee is also conducting its own investigation as the first step in an impeachment process.”

Reactions from Cuomo’s colleagues in government have increased as more and more women speak up about their experiences. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand appointed a special prosecutor for the case, and according to NY1, “Five female Republican State Senators sent a letter to the Attorney General asking that she appoint a special prosecutor in this case.”

As the investigation continues, Cuomo is facing the backlash from his governing partners. As reported by The New York Post, Senator Gillibrand has announced her position on the matter “because of the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it’s clear that Gov. Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners as well as the people of New York…That’s why I believe the governor has to resign.”

Although Cuomo’s own party and fellow politicians are telling him to resign, he is refusing to resign. The New York Post states that Cuomo’s statements have included, “I won’t speculate about people’s possible motives… a lot of people allege a lot of things for a lot of reasons. I never harassed anyone. I never abused anyone. I never assaulted anyone. And I never would.”

President Biden has also spoken on the matter as well. He is in support of the investigation, as well as taking the women’s stories seriously. CNN reported that Biden thinks Cuomo should step down if the allegations are true, and that he also believes Cuomo will be prosecuted. 

CNN reported that the president stated, “A woman should be presumed telling the truth and should not be scapegoated and become victimized by her coming forward.”

Previous articleWaiting for your stimulus check? Check your dependency status
Hailey Ruane

RELATED ARTICLES

International

Waiting for your stimulus check? Check your dependency status

Ashwin Narra - 0
By Ashwin NarraCorrespondent On March 6, the Senate passed a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill that was cited by President Biden as “urgently needed,” according...
Read more
International

Questions surround the AstraZeneca vaccine

Sarah Adamo - 0
By Sarah AdamoCorrespondent As of last week, the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine for fighting Covid-19 was put on hold in ten European countries. Among...
Read more
International

Biden prepares legislation in response to the rise in Asian hate crimes

Ethan Resnik - 0
By Ethan ResnikStaff Writer On Tuesday March 16, tragedy struck as six Asian Americans were killed in Atlanta.  “Whatever the motivation was for this guy, we...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Prorelix Research on Foster announces tentative plan for spring ‘Flex’ semester
prorelixeducation on Foster announces tentative plan for spring ‘Flex’ semester
Mel on Non-contact outdoor sports to return to New Jersey
prorelixresearch on OPINION: President Foster’s email creates a sense of optimism within the campus community
prorelixeducation on OPINION: President Foster’s email creates a sense of optimism within the campus community
Melissa Schaeffer on Pandemic changes in-classroom experience for music education majors
James Wilson on Colleges across the U.S. compare Covid strategies
hal siefest on Students question potential shelter-in-place following Covid spike
Dr. Donna Lisi on Single-dose vaccines now available from Johnson & Johnson
James Wilson on Students question potential shelter-in-place following Covid spike

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ABOUT US

The Signal is The College of New Jersey‘s award-winning, student-produced, weekly news organization.

Contact us: signal@tcnj.edu