Friday, March 26, 2021
Home News Rite Aid rolls out initiative to vaccinate educators, in effort to prepare...
News

Rite Aid rolls out initiative to vaccinate educators, in effort to prepare for in-person instruction

College professor weighs in on Rite Aid initiative to vaccinate educators and childcare workers

By Jax DiEugenio

By Jax Dieugenio
Staff Writer

While the demand for the Covid-19 vaccine remains at an all-time high, accessibility remains an issue.

As many school districts across New Jersey are preparing to transition from virtual to in-person instruction for the remainder of the academic year, the demand for vaccines for educators and child care workers has seen tremendous growth. 

While the accessibility of vaccination services remains currently unavailable to the general public, Rite Aid pharmacy is attempting to combat demands to vaccinate New Jersey educators in a vaccination program that will allow educators and childcare workers the opportunity to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. 

With a vaccine distribution process surrounded with difficulty and frustration, many educators found the probability of getting vaccinated to be slim to none. Under this program educators will get that opportunity over two-day-long rollout sessions on March 19 and 20 and on March 26 and 27.

Expressing the immediate demand for these vaccines, chief operating officer Jim Peters mentioned in a press statement, “Teachers and school employees are the cornerstones of our communities, and we truly appreciate all the hard work and dedication they continue to put into educating our children as we battle this pandemic.” 

While the accessibility of vaccination services remains currently unavailable to the general public, Rite Aid pharmacy is attempting to combat demands to vaccinate New Jersey educators in a vaccination program that will allow educators and childcare workers the opportunity to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Opening pop-up vaccination clinics, chain pharmacies such as Rite Aid will assist in meeting this demand, offering an accessible alternative for groups that need it. 

Dr. Natasha Patterson, a professor of public health at the College, explained how important these chain pharmacy vaccine rollouts will be while describing the potential problems that might arise.

Pop-up chain pharmacy vaccination sites can help us meet our goals,” Patterson said. She noted that “the key to successful pop-up vaccine initiatives is logistics. How easy will it be to get an appointment? Will the appointment be honored once people arrive? What are the locations? Is it every Rite Aid or just some in certain areas? Getting an appointment can be very difficult, even when pharmacies dedicate days to certain communities.” 

Reflecting on her own experience trying to receive a vaccine as an educator at her local Rite Aid, Patterson explained, “… after entering my information and selecting ‘child care worker,’ I received a message stating that I was eligible for an appointment.”

She continued, “There were two Rite Aid pharmacies listed for Trenton. However, when I tried to select one or the other, I received the message, ‘Apologies, due to high demand there are currently no appointment times available at this Rite Aid.’” So this has been the problem with making appointments for vaccines.”

Patterson explained that chain pharmacies release available vaccination slots at specific times. 

“Chain pharmacies like Rite Aid, Walgreens and CVS release appointments between 11:30 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. So people are staying up at night with the hopes of getting one of those appointments. They use strategies like having multiple screens open on their devices – laptop, phone, etcetera – and having friends and family do the same just to get an appointment.” 

But what happens for those without access to these internet capabilities?   

Patterson explained, “This poses significant concerns about access and disparities. For those who do not have Wi-Fi or multiple devices, or are not able to be online searching for appointments in the middle of the night, where does this leave them?” 

Offering a final note on the importance of vaccinating educators during this pandemic, Dr. Patterson said, “For educators, safety has been a concern throughout this global pandemic. Educators understand and empathize with the challenges their students are facing and would love to bring them back into the classroom, but want to do so safely.”

She continued, “Getting vaccinated is one way to stay safe and keep their communities safe. The goal is to be efficient, effective and equitable when distributing the vaccine. With that being said, Rite Aid having a vaccine initiative specifically for educators and child care workers sounds like a wonderful idea.” 

Previous articleIn-person practice returns for intramural, club sports
Jax DiEugenio

RELATED ARTICLES

News

In-person practice returns for intramural, club sports

Kevin Hornibrook - 0
In a move signifying a turning point for activity and normalcy at the College, Recreation and Wellness recently allowed in-person practices for intramural sports and clubs to take place on campus in a limited capacity. 
Read more
News

A return to in-person instruction: students share thoughts on fall 2021

Elliott Nguyen - 0
After more than a year of social distancing, mask wearing and virtual learning, current and incoming students are curious about how the future of the pandemic will affect the chances of the College and other schools continuing to expand in-person activities in the coming fall. 
Read more
News

Ungraded option offered by College for one class

Len La Rocca - 0
According to the policy, “Submission of the Ungraded Option form must be completed by April 16, 2021. Exceptional circumstances for submissions after that date will be handled on a case-by-case basis no later than May 7th, 2021 with requests.”
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Prorelix Research on Foster announces tentative plan for spring ‘Flex’ semester
prorelixeducation on Foster announces tentative plan for spring ‘Flex’ semester
Mel on Non-contact outdoor sports to return to New Jersey
prorelixresearch on OPINION: President Foster’s email creates a sense of optimism within the campus community
prorelixeducation on OPINION: President Foster’s email creates a sense of optimism within the campus community
Melissa Schaeffer on Pandemic changes in-classroom experience for music education majors
James Wilson on Colleges across the U.S. compare Covid strategies
hal siefest on Students question potential shelter-in-place following Covid spike
Dr. Donna Lisi on Single-dose vaccines now available from Johnson & Johnson
James Wilson on Students question potential shelter-in-place following Covid spike

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ABOUT US

The Signal is The College of New Jersey‘s award-winning, student-produced, weekly news organization.

Contact us: signal@tcnj.edu