The College plans on-campus vaccine event for April 26

By Sean Leonard and Jenny Marcinkowski

Staff Writers

The College will be providing 300 Covid-19 vaccines for students, faculty, staff, alumni and family members on campus on April 26, according to an email from Janice Vermeychuk, Director of Student Health Services. This is in partnership with Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, which also provides Covid-19 testing in the Decker Social Space.

Appointment slots for the first dose are available for Monday, April 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. To be eligible for an appointment, you must live, work or study in New Jersey and be at least 18 years old, according to the email. People who are currently experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 or are in isolation or quarantine are not permitted to get the vaccine at this time.

These are Moderna vaccines, so the second dose will be offered on Monday, May 24, which is after the end of the spring semester. Those who sign up for the first appointment must agree to also make the second dose.

Those interested can use this link to register and schedule an appointment; the access code can be found in the email sent on April 22. The location will be listed as “TCNJ Vaccinations of New Bridge Medical Center,” and the event will take place in Room 225 of the Brower Student Center.

Visitors should arrive no more than five minutes prior to their appointment and should expect to stay there for 45 to 60 minutes. Masks are required, and a loose-fitting shirt should be worn to access the deltoid (shoulder) muscle for the injection. People should also bring a government issued ID and their health insurance card. However, health insurance is not required to receive vaccination.

After confirming their appointment, students can disregard the messaging to provide proof of residency or proof of office location in Bergen County. People who need to cancel their appointment should immediately contact Bergen New Bridge Medical Center at 201-967-4000 ext. 22071 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Earlier in April, the College vaccinated 264 faculty and staff with the first dose of the Moderna vaccine in a partnership with Penn Medicine Princeton Health.

For more information and frequently asked questions on Covid-19 vaccines, students can visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.