College provides Covid-19 resources to off-campus students

By Sean Leonard

Staff Writer

The Office of Student Conduct and Off-Campus Services have provided supplies for students living in off-campus houses to ensure the health and safety of those in the Ewing community for the fall, according to Vice President of Student Affairs, Sean Stallings in a student-wide email sent on Aug. 28.

Bags were distributed on Sept. 3, 8, and 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. between the football field and the sundial on campus. Bags included two reusable cloth masks, a digital thermometer, a touch tool, hand sanitizer, cleaning products, snacks, information regarding discounts for local food vendors and two QR codes.

The QR codes are intended to be placed at the entrance of off-campus homes so visitors can use the Roar App to check into that residence. This data will be used for contacting households if a visitor tests positive and potentially spreads the virus to residents and other visitors.

Students can fill out a Qualtrics form to sign up for a QR Code made for their off-campus address.

Stallings said there is amnesty for students revealing information to contact tracers, the College or local health departments about alcohol or drug use and will not be formally charged. However, Stallings said this does not free students or organizations from other policy violations. Affected students will not face disciplinary charges through the student conduct process but may be required to complete an education program.

The College has already received several reports from Ewing residents regarding large off-campus gatherings and Stallings reminded students that reports will be referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

The College has confirmed 88 Covid-19 cases among off-campus students, many of which are believed to have stemmed from off-campus gatherings.

Stallings said students’ questions regarding health and safety can be directed to covidcomply@tcnj.edu.