Lions’ Plate: Baked Holiday Apples

By Debra Kate Schafer

Staff Writer

Typically, holidays like Thanksgiving are all about recipes that have been passed down from generations. A lot of people are used to the turkey stuffing, cranberry sauce drama that goes on in the kitchen for these traditional recipes, but what about adding a modern touch to the buffet?

Let’s bake a new holiday treat that will soon become a staple seasonal recipe you hand down for generations to come. We’re not saying to stray too far from the classics, but look for a unique take on something you’re used to or a combination of flavors that may not have been tried out before. This delectable, but off-the-wall baked apple recipe might be just that and more.

Ingredients

2/3 of a cup of fat-free chicken broth

1/3 of a cup of brown rice

1/3 of a cup of dried cranberries

1/3 of a cup of apple cider

4 large Honey Crisp apples

1?and a half tablespoons butter (Melted)

1 link of casing-free sweet Italian sausage

3/4 of a cup of yellow onion (Diced)

1/3 of a cup of carrot (Diced)

1/4 of a teaspoon of ground cinnamon

1/3 of a teaspoon of ground red pepper

3 cloves of garlic (Minced)

1/4 of a cup of walnuts (Chopped)

3 tablespoons of green onions (Minced)

3/4 of a teaspoon of salt

1/2 of a teaspoon of dried sage

1/2 of a cup of shredded Swiss cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Bring your broth to a boil in a medium saucepan. Slowly stir in the brown rice. Once evenly dispersed, cover your saucepan, reduce the heat and let simmer for 50 minutes. Remove from heat. Let stand 10 minutes. Combine cranberries and cider in a microwave-safe bowl and then microwave for 1 minute. Let the cranberry cider mixture rest for 10 minutes before adding it to rice. Using a spoon, carefully cut out centers of the apples, leaving a half an inch thick shell. Make sure to save the core. Brush the inside of the apples with 1 tablespoon of the butter. Place the apples on a baking sheet and bake at 350°F for 25 minutes. Preheat the broiler to high. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add sausage and sauté for five minutes, occasionally stirring with a spatula to cause crumbling. Remove from the pan and drain when mostly crumbled. Using the same, cleaned skillet, melt the remaining butter. Add the chopped apple, carrot, yellow onion, cinnamon and pepper. Sauté for four minutes. Add garlic and sauté for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add sausage, onion mixture, walnuts, salt and sage into the rice. Toss until combined. Divide rice mixture evenly among your cored apples. Squeeze inside through a wide icing tube or by using a small spoon. Top with cheese and broil until golden brown. Let rest for two minutes, serve and enjoy!