Lions’ Plate: Baked Holiday Apples

By Debra Kate Schafer
Staff Writer
Typically, holidays like Thanksgiving are all about recipes that have been passed down from generations. A lot of people are used to the turkey stuffing, cranberry sauce drama that goes on in the kitchen for these traditional recipes, but what about adding a modern touch to the buffet?
Let’s bake a new holiday treat that will soon become a staple seasonal recipe you hand down for generations to come. We’re not saying to stray too far from the classics, but look for a unique take on something you’re used to or a combination of flavors that may not have been tried out before. This delectable, but off-the-wall baked apple recipe might be just that and more.
Ingredients
- 2/3 of a cup of fat-free chicken broth
- 1/3 of a cup of brown rice
- 1/3 of a cup of dried cranberries
- 1/3 of a cup of apple cider
- 4 large Honey Crisp apples
- 1?and a half tablespoons butter (Melted)
- 1 link of casing-free sweet Italian sausage
- 3/4 of a cup of yellow onion (Diced)
- 1/3 of a cup of carrot (Diced)
- 1/4 of a teaspoon of ground cinnamon
- 1/3 of a teaspoon of ground red pepper
- 3 cloves of garlic (Minced)
- 1/4 of a cup of walnuts (Chopped)
- 3 tablespoons of green onions (Minced)
- 3/4 of a teaspoon of salt
- 1/2 of a teaspoon of dried sage
- 1/2 of a cup of shredded Swiss cheese
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- Bring your broth to a boil in a medium saucepan.
- Slowly stir in the brown rice.
- Once evenly dispersed, cover your saucepan, reduce the heat and let simmer for 50 minutes.
- Remove from heat. Let stand 10 minutes.
- Combine cranberries and cider in a microwave-safe bowl and then microwave for 1 minute.
- Let the cranberry cider mixture rest for 10 minutes before adding it to rice.
- Using a spoon, carefully cut out centers of the apples, leaving a half an inch thick shell. Make sure to save the core.
- Brush the inside of the apples with 1 tablespoon of the butter.
- Place the apples on a baking sheet and bake at 350°F for 25 minutes.
- Preheat the broiler to high.
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add sausage and sauté for five minutes, occasionally stirring with a spatula to cause crumbling.
- Remove from the pan and drain when mostly crumbled.
- Using the same, cleaned skillet, melt the remaining butter.
- Add the chopped apple, carrot, yellow onion, cinnamon and pepper. Sauté for four minutes.
- Add garlic and sauté for 1 minute, stirring constantly.
- Add sausage, onion mixture, walnuts, salt and sage into the rice. Toss until combined.
- Divide rice mixture evenly among your cored apples. Squeeze inside through a wide icing tube or by using a small spoon.
- Top with cheese and broil until golden brown.
- Let rest for two minutes, serve and enjoy!
