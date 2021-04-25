Monday, April 26, 2021
Home Arts & Entertainment Alfa Mist’s “Bring Backs” brings the forgotten beauty of jazz to life
Arts & EntertainmentReviews

Alfa Mist’s “Bring Backs” brings the forgotten beauty of jazz to life

By Jayleen Rolon

By Jayleen Rolon
Staff Writer

Alfa Sekitoleko, professionally known as Alfa Mist, is a British jazz pianist, composer and rapper. He is seen as a pioneer of the modern jazz genre who creatively mixes in hip-hop elements. Sekitoleko’s second studio album “Antiphon” was released in 2017 and was very well received, with the YouTube video of the full album currently standing at nearly 8 million views. 

Tracks on “Bring Backs” tend to fall into one of two categories: instrumental oriented or vocal oriented.

My favorite example of the instrumental-oriented group is “Coasting,” a lively instrumental piece that rises and falls as you are pulled along for the journey. “Coasting,” as well as the other instrumental pieces, is perfect to add to a studying or relaxing playlist if you’re on the lookout for new music.

Alfa Mist effortlessly incorporates elements of various genres (https://alfamist.co.uk/).

As for the vocal-oriented section of the album, “Organic Rust” explores the theme of hopelessness and frustration when your best is simply not enough in life, as he ponders on the definition of success. While the piece is undeniably jazzy, the delivery of the lyrics shows off the hip-hop influence as the lines flow in a rhythm. “It’s the furthest I’ve ever been but I’m lagging behind / At the / Front of the queue for the back of the line,” says Sekitoleko in one of the powerful points of the track.

As with most albums, the lines between these two categories are blurred at times, through the sampling of audios and the implementation of vocal pieces that don’t sacrifice the instrumental for the best of both worlds, where they meet in the middle to create a wonderful blend of powerful lyrics and the beautifully composed instrumental at the heart of jazz. 

“Last Card (Bumper Cars)” is a perfect example of this, as it centers around a Hilary Thomas poem about immigration through lines like “from Africa to Europe via Caribbean She came; / She came to land where cool breeze meant freeze, / and Soup and Curry carried aromas to Open Door no more.” Almost exactly in the middle of the track, it switches entirely into an instrumental titled “Bumper Cars,” but only following the cue of the poem. The final lyric “but Friday was payday, and Glory come Sunday” prompts the tonal shift from somber to optimistic. 

“Bring Backs” is predictable and familiar in a lot of ways; it fulfills the expectations of Jazz with the impressive saxophone and the steady drums and that’s what makes it comforting. It also deviates from the expectations of hip-hop by breaking the standards of songwriting, lacking repetitive choruses and catchy hooks. The lyrics sound more like poetry, a gift from Sekitoleko’s hip-hop influences. Literal poetry meets the musical poetry of jazz and makes Sekitoleko memorable as an artist. 

If you think jazz belongs in the 1920s, listen to this album and you’ll be reminded that everything that made people fall in love with the genre is still alive today. 

Previous article‘Mortal Kombat’: a forgettable, disappointing adaptation of the video game series
Next articlei-Tunes performs their annual i-Cabaret
Jayleen Rolon

RELATED ARTICLES

Arts & Entertainment

i-Tunes performs their annual i-Cabaret

Julia Duggan - 0
The a cappella group, i-Tunes, performed their annual spring concert, i-Cabaret, on YouTube in a creative way to showcase the talent of the group while social distancing. The live showing on April 23 featured solos and duets. Alexandra Vargas, a sophomore early childhood education and English dual major hosted the event along with Ryan McLaughlin, a junior and co-musical director of i-Tunes.
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

‘Mortal Kombat’: a forgettable, disappointing adaptation of the video game series

Richard Chachowski - 0
Many people were excited for the new highly anticipated adaptation of the video game franchise, “Mortal Kombat.” The popular fighting game is considered one of the most successful video game series of all time, with many of its characters, such as Sub-Zero and Scorpion, considered some of the most recognizable and iconic characters in gaming fandom. 
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

‘Shadow and Bone’ is a thrilling fantasy adaptation

Zoe Talbot - 0
In a world overtaken by darkness and war, the people of Ravka look for the light. Based on “The Grisha” Trilogy and the “Six of Crows” Duology, both written by Leigh Bardugo, the series follows an orphan mapmaker named Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) after she discovers she has a power that could save her country from the monstrous Shadow Fold. The Grisha are people with the ability to call earth, fire, wind, flesh. Alina has the rarest gift of light.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Case of the Month: Sigrid M. Stevenson on Grad student killed in Kendall in ’77, the unsolved story
Maria Garcia on Vaccinations rise in NJ as cases fall
Mary Unger on Letter from William Green Plantation Committee on recent controversy
Rubix Market Research on Public health expert discusses medical geography in Brown Bag
Patriot on OPINION: Unethical Senators within Trump’s impeachment trial
Paula Morrie on Students use artistic endeavors as personal outlets
Clinical Research on Foster announces tentative plan for spring ‘Flex’ semester
Clinical Research Coursews on Foster announces tentative plan for spring ‘Flex’ semester
cassandra on Ava Max new release: is it ‘heaven’ or ‘hell?’
cassandra on Ava Max new release: is it ‘heaven’ or ‘hell?’

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ABOUT US

The Signal is The College of New Jersey‘s award-winning, student-produced, weekly news organization.

Contact us: signal@tcnj.edu