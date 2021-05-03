Monday, May 3, 2021
Home News A look at the College’s progress on anti-racism efforts
News

A look at the College’s progress on anti-racism efforts

By Signal Contributor

By Elizabeth Casalnova
Correspondent 

Institutions have been especially vocal about social injustice since last summer when Black Lives Matter protests gathered in streets worldwide. Among them is the College, where President Foster has released emails with calls to action for the community and where anti-racist organizations were born out of the pressure put on the institution by students who wanted change. 

The School of Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS) has created the HSS Anti-Black Racism Task Force, whose goal is to reform the curriculum, policies and practices to become an anti-racist institution with a specific focus on anti-Black racism, according to the College’s website.

The College also created the Inclusive Excellence Committee within the Board of Trustees in November 2020 to promote anti-racism and full inclusion, according to their April 2021 anti-racism update.

The anniversary of this wave of change — or the promise thereof — is quickly approaching. The College community still receives emails every so often from Foster addressing the need to continue anti-racist work, but members of the College community are asking the question: ‘How much change has the community really seen?’

Many students from the College took place in BLM marches over the summer (Envato Elements).

A number of students and faculty believe that the College has taken steps toward this goal, but ultimately feel that not enough has been done as a community and that College has a long way to go in its efforts to dismantle racism

“Until TCNJ’s academic departments decenter whiteness — decenter white perspectives and white experiences and fully integrate the BIPOC vantage points and lived realities in the curriculum, the core faculty have not done enough to address systemic racism in their academic departments,” said Dr. Leigh-Anne Francis, an associate professor of African American studies and women and gender studies at the College.

With the continuation of online instruction, it has been difficult for students to see a change in the structure of in-person campus life. Maintaining health safety for the community has stayed at the forefront of the administration’s mind, and some students attribute that to why they have not seen as much change. 

I think particularly for the fact we are living through a collective mental health crisis alongside a pandemic and racialized violence, the reduction in intimate conversations about race is warranted,” said junior Samara Menard, a double major in psychology and women, gender and sexuality studies. 

For the future, some students agree that the College has room for improvement. 

“I think there needs to be mandatory sessions about racism just like those we had in freshman year when we’d have to sit in Kendall Hall and talk about things like sexual assault,” said Peony Chinoy, a senior marketing major. 

Other students recognize that accountability does not fall solely on the shoulders of the faculty and administration of the College.

“When the space is made to show up for one another, not only do we need to be present in it but we need to be consistent in our commitment to do so,” Menard said. 

According to Menard, a Black Student Union (BSU) e-board officer, Office of Intercultural Engagement and Inclusion (IEI) intern and sister of Lambda Theta Alpha, multicultural organizations have been making strides toward a more inclusive and anti-racist campus. BSU held a major event with academic, author, activist and TV personality Marc Lamont Hill in February to discuss race in America. Other events are also held by other organizations like the Pan-Asian Alliance who recently held the PAA talks event on April 22. 

The most recent email from Foster was titled, “A Verdict In the George Floyd Murder Trial,” where she addressed the campus community’s tireless efforts to make a change, stating “these efforts will continue.”

With effort from everyone to combat racism by taking accountability for biases and actions while continuing to educate on the ways that white supremacy plays a role in the structure of major institutions, members of the community feel the College can make tremendous progress in dismantling the racist systems that are currently operating. 

“The real test is when we get back to normal and back to school. There’s no way to know if their strategy is working. I just wish that there was something mandatory for all of us to attend. School is more than just learning math,” Chinoy said. “It’s more than just going to class. It’s learning to live in a society. It’s learning how to adapt to changes around you.

Previous articleDemand for Covid-19 vaccines slowing in some states
Next articleGov. Murphy announces relaxed Covid-19 restrictions
Signal Contributor

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Gov. Murphy announces relaxed Covid-19 restrictions

Kevin Hornibrook - 0
Gov. Phil Murphy held a press conference on April 26 to update the state on the effort to reopen, announcing increases in venue capacity and vaccination news. 
Read more
News

Death of Ma’Khia Bryant the latest in string of police shootings of Black people

Elizabeth Casalnova - 0
Tuesday, April 20, 2021, will always be a date of parallel occurrences. While the nation eagerly awaited the verdict in the case against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted on three charges for the death of George Floyd, police in Columbus, Ohio shot and killed 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant outside her foster home during a fight with two other women.
Read more
News

Students present AAPI stories at PAA Talks event

Kevin Hornibrook - 0
The Pan Asian Alliance held the first “PAA Talks” discussion on April 22 for students from different Asian cultural organizations to share their personal experiences.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Case of the Month: Sigrid M. Stevenson on Grad student killed in Kendall in ’77, the unsolved story
Maria Garcia on Vaccinations rise in NJ as cases fall
Mary Unger on Letter from William Green Plantation Committee on recent controversy
Rubix Market Research on Public health expert discusses medical geography in Brown Bag
Patriot on OPINION: Unethical Senators within Trump’s impeachment trial
Paula Morrie on Students use artistic endeavors as personal outlets
Clinical Research on Foster announces tentative plan for spring ‘Flex’ semester
Clinical Research Coursews on Foster announces tentative plan for spring ‘Flex’ semester
cassandra on Ava Max new release: is it ‘heaven’ or ‘hell?’
cassandra on Ava Max new release: is it ‘heaven’ or ‘hell?’

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ABOUT US

The Signal is The College of New Jersey‘s award-winning, student-produced, weekly news organization.

Contact us: signal@tcnj.edu