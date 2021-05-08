Sunday, May 9, 2021
Home News RecWell hosts Football Combine, other in-person events
News

RecWell hosts Football Combine, other in-person events

By Elliott Nguyen

By Elliott Nguyen
Opinions Editor

The College’s Department of Recreation and Wellness hosted a Football Combine tournament on Wednesday, April 28. The event, which was held from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Lions Stadium, marks a continued increase in in-person events on campus.

The event included various American football and athletic-related competitions such as a 20-yard sprint, a punting contest, a throwing contest, a field goal contest and others, according to a post on the department’s Instagram page.

The tournament is just one of many that the department, dubbed “RecWell,” has hosted this semester as a limited on-campus presence and gradually improved Covid-19 situation has allowed some expansion of in-person activities.

On-campus events are slowly making a return as the semester wraps up (Darby Van De Veen / Photo Editor).

Other in-person sports-related events the department has hosted included a spikeball tournament on April 7, a badminton tournament on April 21 and disc golf on April 24 among others. Most events were held at the College’s tennis courts, though the disc golf activity was held at the Green Lane fields.

“It was a great time to compete and enjoy the tournament with some friends,” said Quinn Burns, a freshman health and exercise major who won the spikeball tournament. “There weren’t a ton of people, but it was a good-sized group to get a lot of games in.”

He said that the participants varied greatly in their skill level, but they were all enjoying themselves.

To register for these events, students had to sign up beforehand through the Atleto app, which the school has also been using to coordinate practices for its club sports. Additionally, students were required to present their green health pass on the ROAR app, a testing card from Decker Hall’s Covid-19 testing – unless exempted by Health Services – and their College ID card upon entry. All participants had their temperature taken and had to have a temperature below 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit to participate.

“I would attend another event like that because I want to compete and win more tournaments,” Burns said.

In addition to the in-person sports events, the department has also hosted other activities in April starting with Pictionary on April 16,  Disney Channel movie trivia on April 23 and “Asian Snack Bingo” on April 30. 

With the College slated to return to completely in-person operation next semester, these events will likely continue, though it remains to be seen what safety measures will be in place.

Previous articleA year after graduating, the Class of 2020 celebrates on campus
Elliott Nguyen

RELATED ARTICLES

News

A year after graduating, the Class of 2020 celebrates on campus

Sean Leonard - 0
Almost a full year after their virtual graduation and parting from the College, the Class of 2020 celebrated their graduation on campus during the weekend of April 24 and 25. In order to follow Covid-19 protocols and allow each graduate to invite four guests, there were seven separate ceremonies with each academic school. The full schedule and recorded live streams can be accessed from the TCNJ Commencement website and similar ceremonies will take place from May 19 to 21 for the Class of 2021.
Read more
News

Campus to fully reopen in fall, Covid-19 added to list of required vaccines

Len La Rocca - 0
In a major step toward normalcy in the Covid-19 pandemic, the College will be returning to in-person operations in the fall 2021 semester, President Kathryn Foster announced in a campus-wide email.  
Read more
News

Gov. Murphy announces relaxed Covid-19 restrictions

Kevin Hornibrook - 0
Gov. Phil Murphy held a press conference on April 26 to update the state on the effort to reopen, announcing increases in venue capacity and vaccination news. 
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Case of the Month: Sigrid M. Stevenson on Grad student killed in Kendall in ’77, the unsolved story
Maria Garcia on Vaccinations rise in NJ as cases fall
Mary Unger on Letter from William Green Plantation Committee on recent controversy
Rubix Market Research on Public health expert discusses medical geography in Brown Bag
Patriot on OPINION: Unethical Senators within Trump’s impeachment trial
Paula Morrie on Students use artistic endeavors as personal outlets
Clinical Research on Foster announces tentative plan for spring ‘Flex’ semester
Clinical Research Coursews on Foster announces tentative plan for spring ‘Flex’ semester
cassandra on Ava Max new release: is it ‘heaven’ or ‘hell?’
cassandra on Ava Max new release: is it ‘heaven’ or ‘hell?’

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ABOUT US

The Signal is The College of New Jersey‘s award-winning, student-produced, weekly news organization.

Contact us: signal@tcnj.edu