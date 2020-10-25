Lions’ Plate: The Sweetest Snack: Sweet Potato Fries

By Debra Kate Schafer

Staff Writer

If you’ve been looking for a way to make sweet potato fries a main course instead of just a measly side dish, this recipe has got you covered. Sweet potato fries are much more than an accompaniment to your favorite diner. These crispy yet fluffy fries have endless possibilities.

You’ve heard of cheese fries, disco fries, nacho fries and every other kind of white potato fries under the sun, but what about sweet potato fries? What makes them so different other than the fact that they are sweeter and orange? Nothing! This is exactly why we are sharing this recipe for delectable sweet potato fries with a cinnamon vanilla drizzle. Not only does it highlight the best of a sweet potato and the uniqueness of their fried form, but it turns french fries into a sweet dessert — a snack for the ages.

Preheat your oven to 400°F.

Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper (or two baking sheets, depending on the size of your potatoes).

Wash and peel your potatoes, cut off the ends of your potatoes and then slice each of them thin. A recommended wedge is about 1/4 of an inch wide. Of course, slice it to the thickness of your french fry preference.

Place your sliced potatoes in a large bowl. Add in the cornstarch. Mix your potato slices with the cornstarch until all sides are lightly coated. Discard excess cornstarch after tossing the potatoes by pouring the potatoes through a strainer. Then, place the potatoes back into the bowl.

Melt the coconut oil in the microwave or on a stove. This should take approximately 45 seconds to a minute.

Add the melted coconut oil to the bowl with the sliced potatoes and toss it around to coat the potatoes.

Mix together 1/3 of your granulated sugar and 1/2 of a teaspoon cinnamon.

Pour this cinnamon sugar mixture over sweet potatoes until all slices and all their edges are coated.

Line the coated sweet potatoes onto the baking sheet (Keep them about two inches apart from one another).

Bake the potatoes in the oven for 15 minutes.

After 15 minutes, remove the potatoes from the baking sheet and flip them into a pan, and back into the oven. Bake them in the oven for another 10 to 15 minutes. Make sure to rotate the pan every three minutes for even final browning.

After the final 10-15 minutes in the oven, shut the oven off, but leave the fries inside for 20 more minutes.

During these 20 minutes, whisk together the heavy cream, confectioners’ sugar and vanilla extract until thick.

Garnish the whipped dip with a sprinkle of ground fresh nutmeg.

Remove fries from the oven and place in a large bowl.

Combine the remaining 1/3 of a cup granulated sugar and 1/2 of a teaspoon of cinnamon.

Pour the cinnamon sugar mixture over fries and gently toss with tongs, as the fries will still be very warm, to coat evenly.