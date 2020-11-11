Lions’ Plate: Harry Potter and the ‘Butterbeer’ cookies

By Debra Kate Schafer

Staff Writer

Can you believe that the very first Harry Potter movie, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” was released in theaters 19 years ago this week? That’s right: the first film of the global franchise came out on Nov. 14, 2001. In honor of Mr. Potter, the Weasleys, our favorite know-it-all Hermione Granger and the whole Hogwarts gang, let’s make the famous “Butterbeer” cookies.

Although Butterbeer is a fictional drink, Universal Studios brought it to life due to increased demand and piqued curiosity. Now at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme park in Orlando, Fla., you can have a drink filled with flavor that is warm and sweet. Here’s what you need:

2 and 3/4 of a cup of all purpose flour

Preheat your oven to 375° F.

In a stand mixer, use the paddle attachment to combine butter and both sugars.

When mostly smooth, add the eggs and vanilla extract to the mixer.

While mixing on a low-medium speed, combine salt, baking soda and pudding mix together in a separate bowl.

Once the dry mixes are combined, sift into a larger bowl to remove any lumps.

When smooth and combined fully, add the wet mixture into the dry mix. Add the flour into the bowl afterwards as well.

Slowly fold the wet into the dry ingredients.

With a wooden spoon, add in the butterscotch and white chocolate chips. Mix in well and evenly.

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap or a lid and place in the fridge for 15-20 minutes.

Remove bowl from the fridge, take off the covering and use an ice cream scoop or a small serving spoon to make even balls of cookie dough. Place the cookie dough balls on a lightly greased baking sheet and press down lightly to flatten.

(Optional) Once all the dough is rolled into even balls and is on the baking sheet, shake or place a few lightning bolt sprinkles on the top of the cookie. Slightly press them into the dough.

Bake in the oven for 7-9 minutes, and keep an eye out for when the top of the cookie has become golden brown.