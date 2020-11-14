Lions’ Plate: Cocoa vanilla creme pie — the perfect Thanksgiving dessert

By Debra Kate Schafer

Staff Writer

So you like pie, but you’re looking for something more than the fruit that comes with them. Trust me, you’re not alone. While people enjoy a slice of pie now and then, many would rather enjoy the flavors of a traditional cake instead. Nobody says you can’t have both!

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, there is no better time to whip up a dessert that would not only satisfy your craving for a delectable pie, but will surely please your apple-pie-loving friends and family as well.

2 1/2 cup of whole milk

1 pint of fresh berries of your choice (Raspberries are a favorite!)

Preheat the oven to 350° F.

Whisk your flour, cocoa, sugar, espresso powder and salt together in a medium bowl.

Add melted butter and vanilla extract and mix until evenly distributed.

Gently press the dough over the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch pie dish until flat and even all the way around.

Prick the bottom and sides of the crust with a fork.

Bake the crust for 13-16 minutes. Let cool completely.

Meanwhile, whisk together your sugar, cornstarch and salt in a medium saucepan.

Gradually pour in the milk while quickly whisking.

Add the egg yolks into the liquid mixture and whisk until no yellow is evident.

Stirring constantly with a spoon, warm the mixture over medium heat until it begins to simmer.

Remove the pan from heat once simmering and scrape the sides before whisking again until smooth.

Return the pan to the burner on a low-medium heat and whisk constantly for 45 seconds to one minute.

Remove the pan from heat. Whisk the butter and vanilla extract until smooth.

Pour the still-warm filling into the cooled crust.

Smooth the top with an offset spatula or back of a spoon.

Refrigerate the pie uncovered for at least 4 hours to set.