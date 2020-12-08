SG discuss College’s privacy policy regarding students and staff

By Mike Sherr

Staff Writer

Student Government (SG) gave feedback on Wednesday, Nov. 18, regarding a new proposal by the Committee on Student and Campus Community (CSCC) about the College’s privacy policy.

Electronic Records Privacy and Access is a new policy that would define the ways that staff, faculty and students could access personal electronic records of others. The policy would define electronic records as any information sent or saved using College software.

The policy would also allow staff, faculty and students to request electronic records. Members of the College community would have to fill out a form and send it to either the Vice President of Student Affairs, Human Resources or the Vice President of Academic Affairs.

SG did not have any issues with the proposal and sent it back to CSCC to finalize.

The Structural Innovation Task Force also heard feedback from SG about the message they have recently created to base their operations around. The task force was created to make SG more representative of the student body and to structure the organization in a way that it would best help the community.

Vice President Bryanna O’Keefe told SG that the task force’s role is to “Provide support and to empower [SG]’s constituents, establish and maintain open communication between the student body and administration, hold [SG] accountable, promote a high quality academic experience, promote equality and inclusion, and to develop tomorrow’s leaders.”

O’Keefe then broke the General Body into breakout rooms to discuss how the message could be clearer and what they thought the task force should work on. Many members believed that there should be a strong emphasis on equity and inclusion.





