Monday, January 11, 2021
Editorial

For the students, by the students: Reclaiming our mission

By Signal Editorial Staff

Looking to the future, The Signal is launching a complete rebrand

By The Editorial Board

Since campus closed in March, we have all been living in uncharted territory. At The Signal, this has shed a light on the long-overdue necessity for a total rebrand of our newsroom culture, our mission to serve the community and how that mission is conveyed to our readership. 

This situation has illuminated sectors of needed growth in a variety of aspects in our organization, including fiscal, editorial, and most importantly, interpersonal activities. This affects both internal and external factors as we move forward.

The launch of our new website marks the most tangible step of a sweeping plan to reconfigure the infrastructure of The Signal, create new opportunities and enact a new mindset so that we can become a more dependable fixture of our community. 

We know that The TCNJ community is one of many talents — from visual artists and computer engineers, to economists, writers and photographers — going forward, we would like to incorporate as many aspects of the community as possible. 

The Signal is not only made up of editors, writers and photographers, but also the entire campus community. Under The Signal’s new leadership, our sole concern is to serve as a platform for all students. 

We are excited to re-introduce ourselves as an organization that is and will continue to be for the students, by the students. 

Signal Editorial Staff

