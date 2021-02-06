Sunday, February 7, 2021
Home News U.S. Stalemate continues over NJ marijuana bill
NewsU.S.

Stalemate continues over NJ marijuana bill

By Elliott Nguyen

By Elliott Nguyen
Staff Writer

Progress has stalled on the bill to legalize marijuana in New Jersey after 67% of voters voted yes to the ballot question in November of 2020, according to NJ.com

State lawmakers are currently at odds with Gov. Murphy over the enforcement of the age requirement for the substance which as of now is set at 21 — the same age requirement for tobacco. The deadline for the current bill is approaching, at which point the governor would either have to sign it or veto it. A veto would set legislators back to square one.

According to Radio.com, state senators rejected a previous iteration of the bill that included punishments for underaged users. Especially opposed are those in communities with large minority populations due to concerns about mass incarceration. As was reported by NJ.com, Gov. Murphy supports such measures and has rejected numerous bills in the past that did not include significant penalties for underage possession, hence the standoff.

Notable Trenton marijuana salesman Ed Forchion, known as “NJ Weedman,” has long been against the bill, claiming it will further perpetuate racial inequality. “Throw a couple of bones to people they call minorities … But there will be no room for black marketeers or a felon like me,” Forchion said in an October interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Another point of debate is whether or not the state should legalize recreational home growing of marijuana. Conservative Sen. Gerry Cardinale proposed a bill for such a purpose, according to Politico, but it has been met with staunch resistance from Gov. Murphy and the legislature alike. Growing a single plant is currently punishable by up to five years in prison.

After an overwhelming majority of NJ residents voted to legalize marijuana, progress on legislation has been halted over certain aspects of the bill (Envato Elements).

“We don’t restrict people from growing tomatoes because it’s a legal substance,” Cardinale said. “To make marijuana an exception seems to me to only be able to create a private center for the people who are getting the licenses.”

The state legislature is not the only branch having difficulty with its expansion of the weed industry. Amanda Hoover of NJ.com reported that “a three-judge appellate court panel heard arguments Tuesday in a case that has stalled the expansion of the New Jersey’s burdened medical marijuana program.” 

The case began when eight applicants for medical marijuana filed a lawsuit against the Department of Health arguing that their applications were wrongfully rejected, and it has prevented the state from reviewing new applications for licenses.

Several students at the College shared their thoughts on the bill and its debates.

“It’s beneficial but not to us. It’s a corporate scheme to create corporate distribution and steal money from impoverished communities,” said Seva Galant, a junior health and exercise science major. “With its tight parameters of who can distribute legally and who can’t, it replaces a taboo with a gateway which institutional injustice is constructed.”

He also spoke on the bill’s impact on his fellow students. “The majority of us aren’t wealthy and are being excluded from another financial boon.”

James Ottomanelli, a sophomore African American studies major, spoke of a similar sentiment.

“When I think of marijuana, I think of mass incarceration,” he said. “By and large, the laws that are on the books are outdated and they were intentionally written to incarcerate people of color primarily, but really, poor people in general.”

He recalled a time the issue hit close to home. “I have a friend that got caught selling…our freshman year of high school. He’s not wealthy by any means, and he can’t even afford to get his record expunged. Which is unfortunate …There’s too many people in jail for it, and that’s a goddamn tragedy.”

Previous article‘My Music Story: Yoshiki’: a documentary of loss and triumph
Next articleStudent Finance Board discusses funding for events during the pandemic
Elliott Nguyen

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Students react to Trump impeachment hearing updates

Elliott Nguyen - 0
The House of Representatives officially passed an article of impeachment to the Senate on Monday, Feb. 1. The Senate will begin the trial after allowing two weeks for President Biden’s cabinet hearings.
Read more
News

Reddit users cause GameStop stock to soar, questions future of investing

Signal Contributor - 0
GameStop’s stock (GME) reached record highs last week hitting $468 a share after closing on an average of $18 in early January.
Read more
News

Larry King, “Larry King Live,” dead at 87

Jenny Marcinkowski - 0
King was a staple across American households and was known for his direct, yet non-confrontational approach to interviewing. He often came with little preparation as he wanted the interview to feel like it is coming from the audience’s perspective. His trademark suspenders and slicked-back hair gave King a memorable appearance.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joanna on Republican Senators propose $600 billion stimulus package
This is actual fake news on GME stock fiasco is the last straw for working class America
Isabella Lamboy on College isn’t everyone’s path, and that’s okay
James waverly on President Biden signs 17 executive orders; begins to reverse Trump directives
Neerja M on Trader Joe’s— best value for College students
plumbers near me on College responds to Rutgers suicide
24 hour plumber on Drew Brees: from shoulder surgery to Super Bowl, MVP made huge impact in NFL
M. Pedowitz on ‘Mandalorian’ Season 2 recaptures the essence of ‘Star Wars’
i need a plumber on College alumnus stakes claim in the new Fat Shack
Emmanuel Worsham on Covid-19 cases spike to new highs as fall gets in full swing

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ABOUT US

The Signal is The College of New Jersey‘s award-winning, student-produced, weekly news organization.

Contact us: signal@tcnj.edu