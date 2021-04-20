Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Home News Derek Chauvin found guilty in murder of George Floyd, College president releases...
NewsU.S.

Derek Chauvin found guilty in murder of George Floyd, College president releases statement

By McKenzie Collins

By McKenzie Collins
International Editor

Derek Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison after today’s monumental verdict, convicting him of both second and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter in the murder George Floyd, as stated by CBS News. Prosecutors proved that Chauvin killed Floyd “while committing or attempting to commit a related felony” and the jury determined that he was “eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life.” 

Almost one year after George Floyd was murdered, sparking protests across the nation, Derek Chauvin faces legal consequences (Envato Elements).

College President Kathryn Foster and Vice President for Inclusive Excellence James A. Felton III released a statement this evening regarding the verdict, in an email to the campus community.

“We know from history, as corroborated by an analysis from the April 19, 2021 New York Times, that cases involving police and Black and Brown people often end without a conviction at trial. Many watching the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged with the death of George Floyd, believed that this case would have a different outcome. It had to: the visual evidence was incontrovertible, the brutality unconscionable,” the email stated.

Nearly one year following the murder, the former officer faced trial from March 29 to April 20 for his choice to kneel on the unarmed black man’s neck for approximately 8 minutes and 46 seconds on May 25, 2020, according to the New York Times. The video depicting the horrific scene resulted in public outrage, plucking at the heartstrings of the nation and prompting a historic increase in public awareness of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Chauvin, who has been at home on bail for the duration of the trial, faces the potential 40 years in incarceration due to the second-degree verdict (which typically accounts for the highest sentence of the three charges), as specified by the New York Times. Another factor of the sentence is the opinion of the state, which has asked for the maximum time due to the presence of children, abuse of authority and cruel nature of the crime.

While the verdict was highly anticipated for many Americans, it affected the family of the victim more than anyone. According to CNN, President Biden recognized this in his address with an anecdote about Floyd’s daughter, stating, “I knelt down and held her hand, I said ‘Daddy is looking down at you so proud.’ She said to me then… ‘Daddy changed the world.’” Biden then replied “Daddy did change the world. Let that be his legacy: a legacy of peace, not violence,” referencing criticism of the controversial protests following Floyd’s death. 

George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, was present in the courtroom when the verdict was announced. He later told CNN, “It was difficult just watching the videos over and over and over and over again. I watched my brother being executed day after day, modern day lynching. Sitting in that courtroom, I knew my Lord and savior was in there, and George was in there.”

Despite the shift caused by this verdict, as the majority of corrupt officers often walk free, the term “justice” applies loosely. According to the Washington Post, 984 people have been killed in police shootings in the past year. People of color are affected disproportionately, with African Americans accounting for nearly double the amount of white victims. Many are aware that elation from the conviction does not equate to the end of the racial justice movement, or its role in the liberal demand for police reform. 

As reported by CNN, the Attorney General of Minnesota, Keith Ellison, reinforced the thoughts of many Americans. “I would not call today’s verdict justice, however,” he said, “because justice implies true restoration, but it is accountability, which is the first step towards justice.”

Foster and Felton’s statement encouraged students to continue their activism. 

“Our campus so many of you have worked tirelessly this year to listen and learn, confront bias, reform policies and structures, tell your stories, and be the change you want to see in our community. These efforts will continue,” they wrote. “George Floyd’s story is our story. We commit to ensuring that his name and memory live on in our anti-racism work and journey.”

Previous articleSG election results and the debates that got us there
McKenzie Collins

RELATED ARTICLES

News

SG election results and the debates that got us there

Mike Sherr - 0
On April 15, students voted using Qualtrics to choose who will represent them in Student Government (SG) in the 2021-22 academic year. Leading up to the election, students spent a week campaigning and SG held two debates for the College community to engage in the process. 
Read more
News

Vaccinations rise in NJ as cases fall

Elliott Nguyen - 1
Cases of Covid-19 in New Jersey have begun to decline following the recent rise. New cases in the state had been rising since late February of 2021, according to the New York Times. Across the state, daily cases reached as high as 5,608 new cases on April 1.
Read more
News

Students consider the safety of Johnson and Johnson vaccine

Anthony Garcia - 0
As of Monday, April 12, administration of the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) one-shot adenovirus vaccine used to prevent Covid-19 has been halted in the U.S. after six women experienced blood clots. One woman has died and another is in critical condition, according to The New York Times. 
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Maria Garcia on Vaccinations rise in NJ as cases fall
Mary Unger on Letter from William Green Plantation Committee on recent controversy
Rubix Market Research on Public health expert discusses medical geography in Brown Bag
Patriot on OPINION: Unethical Senators within Trump’s impeachment trial
Paula Morrie on Students use artistic endeavors as personal outlets
Clinical Research on Foster announces tentative plan for spring ‘Flex’ semester
Clinical Research Coursews on Foster announces tentative plan for spring ‘Flex’ semester
cassandra on Ava Max new release: is it ‘heaven’ or ‘hell?’
cassandra on Ava Max new release: is it ‘heaven’ or ‘hell?’
nick on Non-contact outdoor sports to return to New Jersey

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ABOUT US

The Signal is The College of New Jersey‘s award-winning, student-produced, weekly news organization.

Contact us: signal@tcnj.edu