Lions’ Plate: ‘Best of both worlds’ greek salad sandwich

By Debra Kate Schafer

Staff Writer

So you like salads, you like sandwiches and you often find yourself ordering a restaurant-curated menu combination of the two when you’re picking up takeout or joining friends for some outdoor dining, right? Trust me, you’re far from the only one, and trust me when I say you could have the best of both worlds with the following recipe.

That’s right: this Greek salad sandwich combines the best parts of a Greek salad within the blanket of a warm pita. Tomatoes, cucumber, peppers and olives nestled into a lightly toasted pita round is the sandwich you didn’t know you needed, and will have you looking forward to your lunch break. Not to mention that you don’t even have to make the salad portion in the moment!

If you have Greek salad leftovers sitting in your fridge, stuff it into a pita and you’ve got a brand new dish — and an equally delicious meal waiting for you!

Ingredients

3 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar

1 1/4 cups of diced cherry tomatoes

1/2 of a cup of kalamata olives (Halved)

1 cup of diced peeled cucumber (Remove the seeds by preference)

1 cup of diced bell pepper (Green or red – your choice)

2/3 of a cup of chopped red onion

1/2 of a cup of diced radishes

1/2 of a cup of minced parsley

1 cup of crumbled feta cheese

Whole wheat pita rounds (Sliced in half and toasted by choice)

Instructions

Whisk olive oil and red wine vinegar in a large bowl. Season the liquid with salt and pepper to taste. Mix the tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, olives, radishes and parsley into the dressing. Gently stir in the feta cheese. Using a slotted spoon, scoop the salad mixture into the pita bread halves until filled to the edge of the sliced bread, but not falling out. (Depending on the size of your round, this will take two or three scoops with your slotted spoon for each half! You want to be able to hold your salad sandwich comfortably without too much of a mess.) Enjoy your delicious salad sandwich, you earned it.